‘We All Knew the Business Contract Was Coming to End’: Lori Harvey Addresses Breakup Rumors with Damson Idris Following Reports About Her Having Lunch with Quavo

Fans suspect Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are officially over following reports about her having lunch with a certain Migos rapper.

Harvey was recently spotted leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood after a photo shoot for her collection with PrettyLittleThing, according to Backgrid and reported by The Neighborhood Talk.

Lori Harvey and Quavo were spotted at the same restaurant in West Hollywood. (Photos: @thedailystardust/YouTube)

The outlet claims she had a “cute lil lunch date with Quavo,” who was reportedly spotted leaving the same restaurant moments after the SKN by Lori Harvey CEO.

Fans are now giving Harvey the side eye, believing that she broke up with the “Snowfall” actor for Quavo, although it has not been confirmed.

Many said, “Maybe it was a business lunch,” but others suspect Idris officially has reached his expiration date.

‘So is damsons contract over w her orrrrrrrrrrr.”

“When did she break up with Damon??”

“Now we all knew the business contract was coming to end soon..but damn!”

“So Damson had his house robbed AND his girl left him? Lord!”

A video captures Quavo standing outside the restaurant with his security guard, while another clip shows Harvey leaving with three friends following behind her. After seeing the commentary online, Harvey shut down the messy rumors about her and the “Hotel Lobby” rapper in the comments section of a TikTok video.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote.

Lori Harvey already denied dating Quavo please let it go😂 pic.twitter.com/qFPh4PFOa6 — JADE (@jadebaebee) July 13, 2023

Harvey and Damson have been dating since January, and since then they have continued to deal with fans doubting the longevity of their relationship. Many suspect he’s on borrowed time, as fans tend to conclude that Harvey has a cut-off date for the high-profile men she dates.

She dated “Creed III” actor Michael B. Jordan for over a year-and-a-half before parting ways in June 2022. Rumor has it he was ready to settle down after buying a $13 million mansion in Encino, and apparently, she was not. The luxury home was put back on the market in January, the same month she popped out with the “Outside the Wire” actor.

Harvey also has dated rapper Future, soccer player Memphis Depay, and allegedly both Diddy and his son Justin Combs.

Meanwhile, Damson has been away in England filming scenes for his upcoming movie “Formula 1,” alongside actor Brad Pitt.