Jodie Turner-Smith’s Husband Joshua Jackson Spotted for a Second Time with Lupita Nyong’o Following News of the Estranged Couple’s Divorce 

Rumors that Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are rebounding with each other from failed relationships are heating up as the pair continues to be spotted together in Los Angeles.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actor and Nyong’o reportedly were shopping together at the upscale grocery store Erewhon on Dec. 5. TMZ photographers captured both parties as they exited the store separately, seemingly in an effort to not appear as an item.

However, the “Black Panther” star was spotted in the passenger seat of Jackson’s car, avoiding the glare of cameras by hiding under a ball cap with her seat reclined.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o spotted together, further fueling relationship rumors amid Jackson’s divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith. Photos: TMZ.

Speculation of a budding romance between the two cropped up in October when the cozy duo was seen together at a Janelle Monáe concert. Jackson, 45, is currently going through a divorce with actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The former couple was married for four years when Turner-Smith, 37, filed for divorce in October.

The “Queen & Slim” actress cited irreconcilable differences. She is seeking 50/50 custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose. An insider told PEOPLE that “She decided that she is done” and that “it turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Turner-Smith, however, seems unbothered by her estranged husband spending time with Nyong’o, 40. Despite the entertainer’s sightings around town, “Jodie isn’t giving Joshua’s dating life too much attention,” a purported source told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Okay, so Lupita N'yongo and Joshua Jackson have been friends for yrs, their relationships broke up in the same month for reasons unknown and they start hanging out more but Lupita apparently has beef w his ex and now HER messy ass is running to the media saying she doesn't care pic.twitter.com/7p4tNH5CJs — Clare ✨️ (@SayWhatSugar) December 6, 2023

That person continued, “She’s doing great and has been surrounding herself with people who are loyal and love her. She has always had a positive, fun energy and is continuing to. She’s focused on work and being the best mom she can be.”

Social media users have shared myriad reactions to the relationship rumors. “Dude had a taste of chocolate and now he sprung. Get it, bruh!” wrote an Instagram user. Another said that the Mexican-Kenyan star was a “Younger version of what he had” in had in his soon-to-be ex-wife. An X user weighing in on the hot topic simply tweeted, “So Lupita really is using Joshua Jackson as a rebound,eh?”

The Yale University alumna announced her breakup from entertainer and sports commentator Selema Masekela in October. They were together for about a year.

She wrote of the heartbreak in an Instagram post that read, in part, “It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.” She described the love loss as being “devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Weeks after filing her divorce petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Turner-Smith was observed having a night on the town alongside a mystery man on Halloween. Thus far, she has managed to maintain a low-profile and has not been romantically linked to anyone in the public eye.