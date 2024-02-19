Lupita Nyong’o Responds to a Female Fan Who Was Seemingly Disturbed Following the Actress’s Appearance In Brent Faiyaz’s New Video 

Lupita Nyong’o was named People’s most beautiful woman on the planet in 2014, which is likely why rising singer Brent Faiyaz asked her to star in the video for his new single “WY@.”

Hours before the video’s official release, the Mexican-Kenyan actress, who played his love interest, and the Maryland crooner posted a preview of the visual on Instagram.

Lupita Nyong’o’s fans notice the on-screen chemistry with singer Brent Faiyaz. (Photos: @lupitanyongo/Instagram; @brentfaiyaz/Instagram)

One fan noticed on Nyong’o’s IG how electric the chemistry was between the two and thought it would be funny to act as though she was one of Nyong’o’s scorned lovers. The Tony-nominated actress got in on the joke leaving some people thinking there might be something genuine to the exchange.

In the video clip, Nyong’o and Faiyaz, dressed in all cream white, are facing each other as they discuss the day’s shoot. The tension between them is palpable as they exchange glances and engage in playful banter.

Upon its release on Valentine’s Day, fans realized it’s a clever promotion within a music video, with the duo pretending to film an action movie together to promote the singer’s new song.

Faiyaz starts the video trying to convince her that he has not been able to concentrate on filming the video/movie because he has to look at her “fine a—.”

“You know how difficult that is to really try and to stay in character while I am looking at you in your eyes?” he asks the Oscar winner. “It’s not no easy task.”

Nyong’o looks at him seductively, exuding sex appeal and cool. As he attempts to run game on her, she declares that he must be for “the streets,” a expression meaning he is young and reckless and probably says similar things to other women.

They share more banter, but at one point the “Black Panther” actress challenges Faiyaz to “show me what you got.” He then gets up and moves closer to her as if he will kiss her. That is when the clip goes black.

“It’s you and me ain’t nobody here,” said Faiyaz, despite Nyong’o acknowledging the camera crew in the background.

In the comments, one person named Mya, who goes by the online moniker @Ms.Myarr, wrote a declaration letter about how heartbroken she was about being dumped by the actress for the singer.

“I trust this letter reaches you in good health, although I cannot say the same for my emotional state after witnessing the recent event involving you and Brent Faiyaz,” the lengthy post read. “I am compelled to express the profound disappointment and anger that has consumed me since that moment.”

She continued, “Our connection meant a great deal to me, and the trust I had invested seems to have been shattered. Discovering you in an intimate moment with Brent has left me feeling hurt and betrayed.”

The woman, whose name is Mya, says that she wants to know what happened between their love — hoping Nyong’o will reply and explain why she broke up with her without any warning.

Many thought that the Instagram follower was serious and commented on her post.

One person asked the woman if “everything was alright?” Another person said she needed “help,” while one more wrote, “this is unhinged.”

“Lupita needs to respond bc questions need answers!” a fan, who felt herself spiraling into Mya’s matrix said.

That is when the Yale graduate hopped on the thread and replied to Mya’s comment.

Lupita Nyong’o responds to a fan claiming they were in a relationship. (Photos: @lupitanyongo/Instagram)

“Dear Mya, I am sorry to hear how deeply my actions have damaged you,” she said, going along with Maya’s narrative. “There just comes a time in a woman’s life when an opportunity avails itself that cannot be shied away from. I think you should consider the valor in the fact that I risked disappointing you to be true to myself. I never expected to find myself in this situation either, but as you can tell, it was too good to pass up. I hope you find bliss in your new found freedom. I will cherish the times we had as I go forth into mine. Respectfully, Lupita.”

The exchange seems to be a jest between a fan and a celebrity, playing up Nyong’o’s flirty nature. A similar prank took place between the “12 Years a Slave” actress and her “Wakanda” co-star, Michael B. Jordan, who was also named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

In a now-deleted post from 2018, captured by People, Jordan wrote, “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2? #youknowyouwantthis.”

“No dessert until you come correct,” she swiped back, adding the hashtags, #youknowyouwantthis and #youaintready.

Although Nyong’o may be a hot commodity, she is also allegedly already spoken for. She and “Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson have been rumored to be a couple since they were spotted together at a Janelle Monáe concert in October 2023.

So Joshua Jackson went from Jodie Turner-Smith to Lupita Nyong’o pic.twitter.com/DyXWRmCHlr — KBheel (@kbheel) December 7, 2023

Rumors about their alleged union arose amid Jackson’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filing for divorce earlier that month. They share one daughter named Juno, who turns 4 in April.

Nyong’o and Jackson confirmed their romance in December after they were spotted together again at a grocery store in Los Angeles, though they were only seen leaving separately at the time.

Before Jackson, she was dating ESPN commentator Selema Masekela, son of South African musician Hugh Masekela. They reportedly had been dating since 2016.