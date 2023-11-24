Diddy’s Third Sexual Assault Claim Lands Aaron Hall In the Hot Seat as Fans Dredge Up Hall’s Compromising Lyrics

R&B bad boy Aaron Hall is back in the spotlight in light of a slew of celebrities being accused of sexual assault in cases filed in New York.

On Nov. 23, the songwriter, along with Diddy, Geffen Records, and MCA Music Entertainment, was named in a petition accusing the artists of simultaneously raping two women in either 1990 or 1991.

The unnamed accuser claimed that she and her friend attended an MCA party where they met Hall and Diddy. Jane Doe described the men as being “very flirtatious and handsy” and supplying them with alcohol before inviting them back to Hall’s apartment for an afterparty.

Aaron Hall named in third sexual assault lawsuit filed against Diddy. (Photos: @thelegendaryaaronhall/Instagram, @diddy/Instagram)

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” reads the claim obtained by Rolling Stone.

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Soon after, the women determined that the men had allegedly taken turns assaulting them.

In the wake of the allegations, a resurfaced clip of the “Piece of My Love” singer boastfully speaking about his sexual conquests has been used as proof in the court of public opinion. At one point in the interview, Hall stated, “I like to f—k in public…I like for them n—as to see how I f—k. You speak to Jodeci or Puffy, any of them n—as, they been in my house, they all seen me f—k.”

Its the way Aaron Hall’s nasty, uncouth ass bragged about Diddy being in the room while he did his business. He’s gross af too! https://t.co/ph1vQhDjnN pic.twitter.com/kEqiir8nmh — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) November 24, 2023

“It’s the way Aaron Hall’s nasty, uncouth a— bragged about Diddy being in the room while he did his business. He’s gross af too!” wrote an X user. In another portion of the interview, the former Guy band member rehashed how he met former model Gloria Velez.

“I just grabbed her hand and went inside the hotel and gave it to her…I ain’t know she was a puppy…she was tall, big, blonde hair…I was like, ‘I’m gettin’ that,’” said Hall about Velez, who was a teenager, during the encounter. The pair welcomed a son when Velez was 17, and Hall was in his 30s.

“This is horrifying language, and nothing about this sounds like how a person would talk about a consensual encounter,” read a reaction to the video.

Other criticisms involve people reassessing Hall’s lyrics to songs like “Don’t Be Afraid.” On the track, he sings, “No need to run and no need to hide/ All the doors are locked baby and I have you inside/ You can yell and you can hit me/ It just makes me horny.”

An X user said, “The lyrics are rapey. He told on hisself. Lock. His. A—. Up.”

Several other comparisons were launched against Hall, likening him to R. Kelly. “Aaron Hall’s lyrics were the blueprint to R.Kelly’s own demise because Kelz admitted to wanting to be like him,” read one comment.

The lawsuit is the third filed in the past week against the Bad Boy Records founder. The first civil suit was filed by singer Cassie, who also dated Diddy off and on for more than a decade. She requested a trial by jury and $30 million in damages. Less than a day after filing, the exes agreed to an undisclosed settlement and dismissed the case.

A second petition against Diddy was filed by Syracuse University alum Joi Dickerson-Neal. She accused the producer of drugging her and videotaping himself raping her in 1991. She claims the footage was shared within the music industry.

Diddy’s lawyer has remained adamant that the industry veteran denies any wrongdoing. More than 2,500 claims have been filed against a slew of people under the Adult Survivors Act.

The legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in May 2022 went into effect last November. For a year, alleged victims who were at least 18 years old at the time of the alleged assault, were allowed to file suits against their alleged attackers and institutions that enabled them, regardless of statutes of limitations. The deadline to file closes on Friday, Nov. 24.