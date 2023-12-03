‘It Was All Insecurities’: Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Alleges ‘Insanity’ Led to Diddy Breaking Kim Porter’s Nose and Wiretapping Her Phone

Over the last few weeks, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with multiple allegations that allege sexual assault, jealousy, and violent outbursts. The first of three lawsuits, which was settled within 24 hours, was from his ex-girlfriend and former Bad Boy Records artist, Cassie.

Other former Bad Boy workers have come forth with more accusations, including an explosive story about Diddy breaking Kim Porter’s nose in a controlling fit.

In a resurfaced interview with The Art of Dialogue, Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal said he witnessed his former boss beat Porter, the deceased mother of three of his children, so severely that she had to get corrective surgery on her nose.

Now, amid the latest allegations, former rapper Mark Curry confirmed what Deal said truly happened, adding that the “Missing You” artist also wiretapped Porter’s phone.

“Busted her nose, man,” Curry said before adding, “It was all insecurities. Anytime a man would go out of his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their home just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity. So, when you see someone doing that, you can imagine everything else they do.”

“What do you think he’s gon’ do if he found her on the phone talking to someone or feels that she’s cheating on him with somebody sleeping with his girl? What you think he’s gon’ say? ‘I caught you. I heard this.’ Nah, he gonna come in — it’s gonna be a fight,” he continued.

Curry was also asked if he believed that Diddy could have done the things that he is accused of in the criminal complaints that came forward as the New York Adult Survivors Act, a year-long suspension of time limit to sue over sexual assaults against adults in the state signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, came to an end.

“I think he’s very capable of doing it. It’s in his character, that’s who he is. That’s what comes with power, that’s what comes with arrogance,” Curry admitted.

He continued saying that it is his “arrogance” that “makes him.”

“That’s the selfishness that makes you be like that. He’s being humbled right now. It took a long time. It takes a long time to humble an arrogant person,” said the “Bad Boy for Life” chart-topper.

Curry, who was one of the advocates for rapper Black Rob when he was sick and dying, has been blasting his old boss for years. Most recently, he spoke out about how he felt Diddy’s highly publicized act of reassigning publishing rights to his artist was valueless.

“Whoopdeedoo, what is it worth? What was it worth 10 years ago or 20 years ago?” he wrote on social media.

The “Let’s Get It” remix emcee likened Diddy as a “spider that went in and sucked all the insides out of it. That’s disrespectful,” before stating that he would rather have cash money than the publishing.

“It has no value… I want him to give me a million cash and then I can plan the rest of my life out well,” he said.

Besides stating that his publishing holds no value, he expressed the view that Diddy’s announcement of giving back the publishing seemed like a publicity stunt. He believed Diddy was attempting to “stay relevant” due to his businesses failing.

The once insider seems to have an insight in a way that most others do not into the nature of the guy who gave the world The Notorious B.I.G.

He was signed to Bad Boys in 1997 for almost a decade. He left the label in 2005, having not released any solo music with the hip-hop mogul.