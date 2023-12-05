Simone Biles Crowned GOAT as Her Husband Jonathan Owens and the Packers Beat the Chiefs with Taylor Swift In Attendance

Simone Biles versus Taylor Swift adds up to the matchup NFL fans didn’t see coming. The two superstars went head-to-head as their significant others battled each other during the Packers versus Chiefs Dec. 3 primetime game.

During an Oct. 19 interview with “TODAY,” Biles teased a possible crossover between her and Swift as she said that she would be in attendance for her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his team’s game against the Chiefs on Nov. 3.

The Olympian kept her promise as she cheered on Owens and the Packers on a snowy night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Biles wasn’t the only one in attendance, as Swift also made an appearance at Lambeau Field. Three days earlier, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer was in the United Kingdom supporting the European premiere of Beyoncé’s concert film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.”

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift show up at the Packers-Chiefs game to support their significant others. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram; @taylorswift/Instagram)

While the world-famous pop singer made the cross-Atlantic flight to show up to the cold night game, it was Biles who received a warm welcome from fans. The Cheeseheads showed their support for their team and the gymnast by making signs that referred to Swift.

Some of the signs said, “#10 is writing his own Love story,” and “It’s a Love story #10,” as a play on Swift’s 2008 song of the same name, and the fact that the Packers’ starting quarterback’s name is Jordan Love. One of the signs also read, “We’re not here to see Taylor, we wanna see Simone!”

That wasn’t the only fan that showed love to Simone, as one of the most famous Packers fans, Jeff Kahlow AKA “Frozen Tundra Man,” gave her a gift while she was at the game. Kahlow said that it was a pleasure to meet the “greatest of all time,” and he gave Biles a hand-crafted goat hat. He also gifted her a Packers hat to give to her husband after the game.

Packers fans went online to show their appreciation to Biles and Owens. The Cheeseheads praised the wholesome interaction saying, “We have to extend Jonathan Owens to a 15yr contract. Need Simone around for as long as possible,” and “I’d rather have Simone Biles on our side than Taylor Swift any day of the week.”

I'd rather have Simone Biles on our side than Taylor Swift any day of the week https://t.co/Qor2E1GSGq — Alec Flint (@USMNTWORLDCUP) December 4, 2023

The Packers showed out for the all-star fans in attendance as they ended up beating Kansas City in an improbable 27-19 victory. The game was highly contested throughout as the Packers defense held Patrick Mahomes to one touchdown, and Travis Kelce to four receptions for 84 yards. Owens played well in front of his wife as he had five solo tackles.

Although the stats show a solid game, the defensive player very nearly cost the Packers their win after a questionable play as time ran out. Down by eight points, Mahomes threw a hail mary to the endzone, hoping that one of his players would be able to bring the ball down.

Simone Biles’ husband pushed Taylor Swift’s boyfriend on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/R9ppYRFX45 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 4, 2023

Kelce, his favorite receiver, had a chance at the ball, but as he jumped Owens pushed him in the back. Owens committed a pass interference that would have given the Chiefs another shot at scoring, but the refs did not call the penalty.