Blogger Jason Lee Claims Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Ordered His Assault, Says They Want Cardi B and Offset ‘Dead’

Blogger and former reality TV personality Jason Lee has accused Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, of attempting to hire goons to assault him.

The accusations came on Thursday, Sept. 21, while Lee spoke on his Amazon Amp show “The Daily Drop.” During the recent episode, the “Hollywood Unlocked” founder discussed the recent news of Petty being placed on house arrest for allegedly threatening Cardi B’s husband Offset.

Jason Lee (left) accuses Nicki Minaj and her husband (right) of seeking hitmen to assault him and wanting Cardi B and Offset “dead.” (Photo: @theonlyjasonlee/Instagram, @nickiminaj/Instagram)

As he spoke on the matter, Lee claimed that Petty and Minaj have made it “clear” that they want Cardi B and Offset harmed.

“Nicki Minaj and her husband want Cardi and Offset dead,” Lee stated. “And guess what? If anything happens to them we know where to go.”

The media personality then claimed to have “receipts” proving Petty and Minaj were also after him.

“If you know Kenneth Petty’s parole officer please send it to me, email it to me right now, send it to Hollywood Unlocked please DM us. Because I’m gonna call them and send them this receipt that I got of them trying to hire somebody to come get me,” he advised.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lee uploaded a screenshot originally from Epic Records VP Fly Ty’s Instagram Story, suggesting that the “Itty Bitty Piggy” lyricist “got mad” at a man named Webb for not “going after” Lee and HU for “exposing” Petty.

Ty’s post read, “@nickiminaj The jux is up. No more using my brother Webb and Nitty for clout and you ain’t trying to help n—as situation. This why I blocked you and cursed you out when you got mad at me for not cutting @meekmill off when y’all broke up. Meek could confirm…”

He continued, “Ya baby father is nobody to me. He wasn’t outside when I was outside. I was sparring him for my brother, but y’all n—as know what it is with me… Don’t mention my brother, or nitty in none of your records #ISAIDWHATISAID And he still got that same old ap I had when I was robbing lol… He might wanna come back for me tf.”

As for Lee, his caption read, “It’s true, Nicki and her man allegedly tried to hire folks to come get me. I chose not to address it publicly but after seeing that he was dumb enough to go to the internet to threaten to kill Offset I want to speak to the DA and parole officer. Receipt attached.”

Jason Lee has since deleted his post at the request of Fly Ty, but not before social media users could screenshot and share the messages.

Lee’s allegations come on the heels of a judge ordering Petty to serve up to 120 days on home detention for violating his parole. In an expired Instagram Live uploaded on Sept. 16, the convict was seen telling the former Migos rapper he would be “planning his funeral” instead of vacation.

According to documents, “Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record. This recent violation raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”

Once news about Petty’s circumstances made waves, Minaj went on an Instagram rant of her own, sharing several cryptic messages.

“Can’t call the cops everytime you flop. just saying,” one of her posts read. Many social media users suspected the message was aimed at her longtime rival, Cardi B.

While the “Bodak Yellow” rapper hasn’t addressed Minaj’s PSA, this week she did reveal her plans to take a break from social media while speaking on X’s live audio feature, Spaces.

Minaj also announced that she will be dropping a new information-filled episode of “Queen Radio” on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.