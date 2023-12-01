Fans Race to Morgan Freeman’s Defense Following Concern About His Frail Appearance While Out In NYC

A video of Morgan Freeman walking in New York City has caused an uproar after fans argued over the actor’s health.

In the video clip, the beloved actor can be seen walking from a building to a Black SUV parked on the curb. He wore a baseball cap, brown jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes. After a quick misstep, the “Lean on Me” star fixed his stride and gracefully entered the vehicle without any help.

Fans are saying let Morgan Freeman age in peace after video resurfaces of him walking in New York. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Even though the man is four years away from turning 90, fans were seemingly worried about the actor’s well-being, or so the person who reposted the video would have viewers believe. The caption read, “Fans are worried about Morgan Freeman’s health,” but most commenters disagreed with that sentiment.

One observer who watched the video wrote, “I wish y’all would let people age. Like the man is literally almost 90 years old.” Another said, “This man is a part of the Silent Generation, what the hell you want him to do run to the SUV like he’s Sha’Carri Richardson?”

A third fan added, “The dude is 86, f— k off and leave him alone. You all judged Chadwick for looking skinny too before knowing the full story. Don’t be disrespectful and make that same mistake again.”

Even though the account that posted the video said it was from Nov. 30, the video was actually taken on Oct. 25. At the time, Freeman was seen leaving the set of ABC’s “The View” after he went on the talk show to promote his new Netflix show, “Life on Our Planet.”

Freeman did the narration for the eight-part nature series that takes viewers through billions of years of life on Earth.

While some weren’t as worried about Freeman after seeing this video, many were more than concerned after the actor missed a press run for his new show earlier this year. In July, the Academy Award winner had to skip the U.K. promotion for his show “Special Ops: Lioness” after he contracted a bug that stopped him from flying.

Fans were also a bit confused earlier in the year after he had two drastically different hairstyles over an extremely short time span. On March 7, Freeman popped out with a new photo on his Instagram and his X account of him rocking gray locks that reached his back. Commentators joked that the “Driving Miss Daisy” actor looked like he was a Targaryen from the HBO hit show “House of the Dragon.”

It was unknown if the new look was for an upcoming movie, but fans didn’t get to admire the hairdo for long. Less than a week later, Freeman was a presenter at the Oscars with “Wolf of Wall Street” actress Margot Robbie.

He immediately caught everyone off guard as he went from locks to completely bald, and not only that, but he had shaved his beard off as well. But it seems to be working for Freeman who ditched his iconic gray afro and full beard combo, as he has recently been seen still rocking the bald head.