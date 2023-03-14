‘That Lace Wig Had a Night Off’: Morgan Freeman Fans Are Stunned After He Shows Off Bald Head Days After Debuting His Bob Marley-Inspired Look

Morgan Freeman has been testing out different hairstyles recently, and his recent hairdo for the 2023 Oscars received plenty of attention.

The acting veteran approached the stage with “Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie, where they paid tribute to 100 years of Warner Bros.

During their segment, Freeman debuted his bald head and curled mustache, which took fans by surprise.

Morgan Freeman with three different looks in one week. (Photo: @morganfreeman/Instagram)

The 85-year-old’s new cut prompted him to trend on Twitter, where several fans shared mixed reactions about his look.

“I just saw Morgan Freeman with dreads and ur telling me he’s BALD”

“Why does Morgan Freeman have a bald head?”

The “Seven” actor’s new hairstyle may come as a shock to fans after he recently debuted long dreads on his social media.

Fans on Instagram also shared their shock at his new look under The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post that compared his current look to his Bob Marley-like style.

“That lace wig had a night off.”



“Unc keeps a new booking and gotta switch the looks.”

“He went from dread freeman to judge joe brown.”

Freeman recently uploaded a photo of himself with gray dreadlocks falling past his shoulders as he seemingly stood in front of a taco truck.

“Would you buy Tacos from this guy? #TacoTuesday” he wrote as his caption.

It is currently unclear if Freeman’s dreadlocks were his chosen hairstyle or a hairstyle given to him based on a character he is playing.

While fans wait to see why Freeman rocked dreadlocks, they can redirect their interest to his upcoming movie “A Good Person” with “Black Widow” actress Florence Pugh, where he is seen rocking his signature buzz-cut hairstyle.

The film follows Pugh’s character forming an unlikely friendship with Freeman’s character after a dramatic turn of events affects her.

Fans can prepare for the release of “A Good Person” on March 22.

In addition to the two-hour drama, Freeman is also preparing to produce his own documentary film titled, “Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion.”



According to Variety, this movie will follow, “the first Black tank unit to serve in combat during World War II.”



It will also include Freeman’s interview with one of the last surviving members of the 761st and the current and first Black secretary of defense, Secretary Lloyd Austin.



Freeman’s documentary will also include, “new and archival interviews, period footage, still photographs, and new commentary and stories from family and relatives of the Black Panther soldiers.”

Information concerning when the Hollywood legend’s documentary will be released has not yet been announced.