‘Thought This Was Jim Jones Momma’: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Birthday Look Makes Fans Do a Double Take

Sha’Carri Richardson may have recently turned 23, but some fans believe her celebratory outfit choice aged her by a few years.

The track and field sprinter shared three photos in one post on her Instagram page that showed her wearing a gold-fringed Tina Turner-esque dress. Richardson’s hair was styled in a blond updo as bangs covered her forehead.

Sha’Carri Richardson shows off her new look for her birthday. (Photos: @carririchardson_/Instagram)

“Soul, Body, Mind 2E4 now, enjoyed shedding the chapter of 22,” she wrote as her caption.

The post received over 193,000 likes, with over 3,000 comments, and was eventually reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where many fans voiced their opinion surrounding her ensemble.

Several fans found Richardson’s post amusing enough to compare it to Tina Turner and former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” alum, Nancy “Mama” Jones.

“SAID I LEFT A GOOD JOB IN THE CITY”



“23 looking like Jim Jones Moms”



“I thought this was Jim Jones momma for a second I’m going to bed”



“Prouddd mary keep on burning cuz we rolling!!! Rolling down the river!”



While Richardson hasn’t spoken out about the recent jokes, she has been vocal about her prominent hair and outfit choices in the past.

After running in the New York Grand Prix back in June, the gold medalist stopped by FloTrack for an interview where she was asked what inspires her distinctive looks.

“I am always expressing myself,” Richardson said, “showing people no matter how a company, people, the media may try to limit you, always stand in your truth, so I express that through what I wear.”

She continued to note, “My hair color expresses whatever I feel like it expresses.”

If the Texas native’s high speed on the track hasn’t brought enough attention to her, the 23-year-old’s vibrant hair colors certainly have.

Richardson’s hair seems to be a huge part of her brand, and who she is outside of running track. Since she first stepped in the spotlight in 2021, viewers have seen Richardson stunt in various shades of colors from blonde to orange to red to brown.

Right before her birthday look, she rocked an icy gray wig while enjoying a night out at what looked like a museum.