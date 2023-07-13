‘Prayers for Mr. Freeman’: Fans Express Concern for Morgan Freeman After He Skips Press Run Due to ‘Contagious’ Infection

Fans of Morgan Freeman are concerned after the beloved entertainer skipped out on a European press tour to promote his new television series, “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The 86-year-old actor reportedly contracted an infectious bug that prevented him from flying to the United Kingdom, according to multiple outlets.

Morgan Freeman (Pictured: @morganfreeman/Instagram)

Freeman’s representative told TMZ that he was contagious and fell ill after coming down with a fever, preventing him from joining actresses Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman, who also star in the new series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

He was absent from the show’s screening on July 11 as well as interviews for the new show, prompting questions about his whereabouts. The outlet also noted that Freeman suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes fatigue, pain and tenderness throughout the body.

Freeman was reportedly diagnosed in 2008, following a near-fatal car crash in Mississippi. The Academy Award-winner was driving a vehicle accompanied by another passenger, Demaris Meyer, that reportedly flipped several times after running off the road, and landed in a ditch. The accident reportedly resulted after a night of drinking at the Bayou Bend Golf and Country Club. No charges were filed.

The “Driving Miss Daisy” star was later airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He broke one of his arms and elbows and suffered shoulder damage, but recovered well.

Fans panicked upon hearing the news, and expressed their concern on social media.

“No no no world is not ready to lose him yet – stay well Mr Freeman,” wrote one fan.

“Heartfelt prayers for Mr. Freeman,” noted a second fan.

“He lived through TB he’ll be alright,” added another.

“Get well soon,” another wrote.

Morgan Freeman Comes Down with Infection, Misses UK Tour for New Show https://t.co/VSZ59uaqhV — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2023

Freeman is already on the mend and doing “great,” according to producer Lori McCreary, who shared what appears to be a screenshot of a FaceTime call with him on Instagram.

“Was on with Morgan earlier and am happy to report he is feeling great! Thank for the outreach!!!,” she wrote in the caption on July 13.

The “Glory” actor shared the same image on his Instagram story, and fans are glad to see he’s doing just fine.

One fan replied, “I’m relieved that he looks like well!”

Freeman plays the role of Edwin Mullins in the new series about the CIA’s war on terror.

“Special Ops: Lioness” premiers on July 23 on Paramount +.