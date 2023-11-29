Watch Stephen A. Smith Throw on His Cringe ‘Quiet Storm’ Voice In Response to Being Asked Why He’s So ‘Freaky’

When Stephen A. Smith isn’t hosting ESPN’s “First Take,” or talking about sports, his conversations topics can get very intimate and sexual, or so fans say.

The sports debate show host has a history of making some uncharacteristically flamboyant comments when he is not working in his usual 10 a.m. to noon time slot. On Smith’s own podcast, “The Stephen A Smith Show,” he has referred to himself as “a booty, leg, and hip man to the core,” and on many occasions he has professed his love for Latinas.

Stephen A. Smith gets asked why he is so freaky, by a fan. (Photo: @stephenasmith/Instagram)

Recently, on the Nov. 15 episode of his self-titled show, Smith raised eyebrows as he answered a fan’s question about the best music to play in the bedroom. Smith has a segment on his show where he answers questions from social media, and on this day one of the questions was, “Best sex song?”

Smith told the audience to “take notes” because he was experienced in the subject, as he listed out songs from Troop, Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and Prince. Smith caught some viewers off guard as he said, “I don’t wanna bring up R. Kelly but I think it’s OK now ‘cause he’s in jail.”

These incidents and the many other ones over the years most likely led to one fan asking, “Why are you so freaky?” Smith answered the question on the Nov. 27 episode of his show, and the way he responded had fans dying from laughter.

“How do you know I’m freaky?” Smith asked using a sultry, deeper tone. “ Where’d you get that from? For all you know, I could be the most conservative dude on the planet. You have no idea … whether I’m freaky or not ’cause I don’t tell.”

He then followed that up by saying, “But I do like the fact that you clearly have an imagination, and you imagine the kinda things that somebody like myself is capable of. Go ahead and use your imagination, enjoy.”

One fan said, “I never want to hear the word freaky out of Stephen A’s mouth again,” while others believe he isn’t beating the freaky allegations. “Stephen A wildin like he’s hosting midnight love on FM radio,” wrote one individual while another said, “NOT STEPHEN A. QUIET STORM MAKING HIS FIRST APPEARANCE.”

NOT STEPHEN A. QUIET STORM MAKING HIS FIRST APPEARANCE 🔥😭 https://t.co/GuXYcFthSs — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) November 28, 2023

Another person commented, “Him and Unc competing for freakiest sports analyst rn,” referring to his “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe. Like Smith, Sharpe has been showing more of his true self on his and Chad Johnson‘s podcast “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho.”

Most recently, Sharpe’s freaky banter got him in some trouble following remarks about t Megan Thee Stallion, which upset her “hotties” fanbase all over the world. On the Nov. 27 episode, the former NFL star said that he would have Meg “stretched out like a quarter till three,” and that he would have her “opened up like saloon doors.”

Meg’s fans didn’t find his comments funny as they called out the 55-year-old online. Sharpe responded to the backlash on the latest episode of his show, stating that he was only joking.