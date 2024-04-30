‘You Know What a Capri Sun Taste Like at 3 In the Morning After a Session’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Gets Real About Why Dating Women with Kids Is a Game-Changer

Former NFL star-turned-podcaster Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has sparked an interesting conversation online after revealing he prefers dating women who have children over those who don’t.

His reasoning is straightforward: single women without kids enjoy getting dolled up and going out for dinner, whereas women with children often have “structure and food at home.”

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson shares the benefits of dating women with kids. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram)

This is also the same man who said he would never spend $300 on a first date. Now he’s explaining to his “Nightcap” co-host Shannon Sharpe just why he favors single mothers.

“I ain’t dating you unless you got kids,” Johnson started on a clip circulating on social media. “You got to have one, maybe two, you know because women with kids have structure.”

He continued, “They have discipline because they have kids.”

“Women that don’t have kids, they never have snacks in the pantry. I like to get up 3-4 in the morning and get a Capri Sun and steal some of the kids snacks,” he said, before adding, “And women that don’t have kids, don’t never have no food.”

The co-host said that single women without children only want to “go out” to eat and “serve looks.”

“Do you know what Capri Sun tastes like at 3 in the morning after a session,” Ochocinco asked Sharpe, who replied, “Hopefully, I’m sleeping at 3 a.m.”

In addition to a cold Capri Sun, Ochocinco fantasized about a hot honeybun warmed up for a late night, post-makeout snack.

The former NFL player, who recently popped up at an Ultimate Rap League event and battled a rapper on the spot, recalled dating a 53-year-old woman at the age of 27.

“I stayed the night and, you know, whatever, and it was time to go. She woke me up 3 in the morning and said, ‘Baby you got to go. You know, you can’t stay here.’”

“You did your business and what you need to do,” the woman allegedly said to him, “I’m going to give you a snack and a Capri Sun, but you got to go.”

“She kicked me out with food,” Ochocinco said. “I felt bad, but at least she sent me home with something to eat and something on my stomach. Now a single woman … no food … no nothing.”

The clip was posted on Shay Shay Media, Sharpe’s corporate Instagram page. Fans chimed in, cracking up at his logic and saluting all the “single mamas” with snacks.

“Shout out to the single mamas restocking capri suns this weekend,” one person wrote.

“Ocho said I’m here for the kitty and the kit Kat. The honey buns, the zebra and the cakes. The full moon and and the pie,” another comment read.

Some thought it was funny because “The 53-year-old gave him a lunchable.”

Others protested his characterization of women without children and some women were upset by his generalization.

“Not all women with kids have structure. Sincerely a woman without kids,” a comment read.

Another said, “Ladies! Ladies! Ladies! It’s his preference and we are all entitled to what WE like. There are plenty of men who prefer not to date us women with children.” The comment continued, “Y’all know Ocho not the type to belittle others. However, the structure between a mother and a woman w/o children are different. As well as our priorities and values too. It’s no offense to you all.”

It concluded, “If you have beat being a single mother I applaud you. I too pray your king finds you and that you all may experience a family together until death do you part. No need for us to discredit anyone!”

This is not the first time that Johnson and Sharpe have discussed what type of women they like to date. The two once spoke about the difference between dating older or younger women. Sharpe said he likes younger women, but Ochocinco was on brand and said he likes older women 30 and up.

While people are gasping off of his love for older women with children, they are ignoring that he also likes women who won’t question how cheap he is, like his current fiancée “Selling Tampa” star, Sharelle Rosado. She is 11 years younger than Johnson.

In addition to doing her hair and nails to save money, on their first date he claims that he took her to McDonald’s.

“First date, we went to McDonald’s. She started ordering before I even pulled up to the thing … Man, I was in love,” Ochocinco said.

He also said that the two hooked up, but not at a fancy hotel. He took her to a $30 motel, where they slept in a “room with a disco ball” on the ceiling.

“Boy, me and Relle, I can tell y’all our business ’cause we family and everybody watching we family. I don’t have nothing to be ashamed of,” he continued. “First night, boy, we was in Okeechobee at the Executive Palace $30 room with a disco ball and a jacuzzi.”

Ochocino might have his preferences, but he’s not looking. He and Rosado got engaged on Jan. 7, 2023. With a reputation of being a cheapskate, he spent a small fortune on her ring. He purchased for his bride-to-be an oval-cut, 7 1/2 carat diamond engagement ring.

No word on if she nabbed him by having an unlimited supply of Capri Suns in her pantry. But, according to People, she did have three children before she started dating the athlete, and the couple has a toddler, born around the time of the engagement.