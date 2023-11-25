Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Wants to Cast Jennifer Hudson In ‘Sister Act 3’ But Critics Say It’s a Bad Idea

Whoopi Goldberg continues to seek out star power for “Sister Act 3” and reportedly wants to cast Jennifer Hudson in the long-awaited third installment.

It was first announced back in 2020 that Goldberg was given the green light, thanks to Tyler Perry, to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier, also known as Sister Mary Clarence, nearly 30 years after the first movie’s release.

Fans are split after reports reveal that Whoopi Goldberg wants to cast Jennifer Hudson in ‘Sister Act 3.’ (Pictured: Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg @FarrisFlagg/Twitter)

Since then, “The View” host has taken her time with casting and forming the script in order to give die-hard fans their well-deserved story. While fans have voiced their desire to see certain “Sister Act” OGs such as Jennifer Lewis and Lauryn Hill reprise their roles, Goldberg recently revealed that she has her eye set on her fellow EGOT winner to join the film.

According to reports, a source familiar with Goldberg’s thought process claimed that Hudson became a candidate for “Sister Act 3” after she dressed up as Sister Mary Clarence for Halloween last year on her daytime talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

In addition to dressing up as the optimistic nun, the 42-year-old also performed a medley of songs from the franchise, which included “I Will Follow Him,” “Oh Happy Day” and “Joyful Joyful.”

After viewing Hudson’s renditions of the songs, the “For Colored Girls” actress extended praise her way and even jokingly suggested that her role as the nun is now shaky due to Hudson’s dazzling performance. “If they discover that she really can sing, I might lose my job,” Goldberg said during an episode of “The View.”

“One person that Whoopi would like to add to the film is Jennifer Hudson,” the source told The Daily Mail. “Especially after seeing what Jennifer did with the character when she did Sister Act for Halloween last year on her show.”

That person recontinued, “It would be a no-brainer to get Jennifer, Whoopi would really love for that to happen.”

Although Goldberg would love for Hudson to be a part of the star-studded cast, a few social media users aren’t too keen on the idea. Many voiced their worry about the “Dreamgirls” star being added to the franchise while sharing underneath The Jasmine Brand’s post, suggesting that the mother of one is simply not a good fit.

One person penned, “The screaming again,” while another handler wrote, “Oh so she can take over the entire movie with that big loud a– voice? No thank you!” There was even another individual who claimed, “Jennifer Hudson can’t sing so she’ll totally ruin the film’s franchise !!”

Nevertheless, there were Hudson supporters who seemed excited to see this idea become a reality. A few of those comments include, “Absolutely yes! Two EGOTs in one movie,” and “Andddd I think she would fit the part too … come on JENN.” A few others noted how “perfect” it would be to see Hudson act and sing alongside Goldberg.

While opinions about this matter seem rather split, it appears as if Goldberg is set on finding a spot for Hudson in the film. There is currently no information on when “Sister Act 3” is set to begin filming or be released.