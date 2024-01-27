Whoopi Goldberg Serves Up a Hot Take on Why Parents Shouldn’t Be Friends With Their Kids — Do You Agree With Her View?

A clip of Whoopi Goldberg sharing her views on parenting during an episode of “The View” is making its rounds on social media. ABC’s Instagram account shared the episode for the show on Jan. 25.

In the post, which was captioned, “@WhoopiGoldberg’s hot take on parenting — do you agree? Sound off,” Goldberg said that parents shouldn’t be friends with their children until they reach a certain point in adulthood.

Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

“You cannot be friends with your kids,” she said. “When you have to do the things you have to do as a parent —”

Co-host Joy Behar interjected to ask at what age should one become friends with their children, to which Goldberg cited her “tight” friendship with her adult daughter.

“When she went in at 13 and became this whole other person, and she emerged at 26,” said Goldberg, confirming it was when her daughter turned 26 that they became close friends.

The conversation reminded fans of an episode last year about parenting. The episode aired on Sept. 19, 2023 and featured Goldberg and co-host Sunni Hostin arguing about being friends with their adult children. Hostin said that she doesn’t think people should be friends with their adult children either, which led to a disagreement with Goldberg.

“I have seen a lot of friends make that mistake and then, when you’ve gotta put the hammer down, they’re looking at you like, ‘You’re my best friend and you just broke my heart.’ And so I have tried very hard, even with adult children, not to be their friend,” said Hostin, adding that her then 17-year-old daughter, “doesn’t like me this morning” after Hosting stressed the importance of being on time.

“But that’s not an adult,” said Goldberg. “My kid is much older than your daughter.” After Hostin said her then 21-year-old son was an “adult child,” Goldberg replied, “He’s not an adult yet. Listen, you will find that you have to become friends with your children, but only after they pass the point where they have to take care of themselves. That is important.”

Goldberg went on to say that she is friends with her adult grandchildren as well. “I’m telling you because all of my grandkids are past that point, so we can hang out, we can be friends and all that. Charlie, who’s only 9, that’s not my friend!”

Hostin disagreed and said, “I feel like my Mom, I love my mom, I adore her, but I’m not going to treat her like my friend,” prompting Goldberg to reply, “Well that’s too bad. I’m sad to hear that.”

“I have a certain … Just … I don’t want to call it respect, but there’s just a thing there,” added Hostin. Goldberg replied, “Oh no, child.” After Goldberg said that Hostin would get there, Hostin responded by saying, “I hope. I don’t think so.”

Goldberg added, “Well, you know what, rather than try to convince you — ’cause I don’t really care that deeply — I’m just going to say to you, You’ll know it when it happens.”

Fans responded to the clip with mixed reactions. “Facts!!! Too many parents being friends and that’s why this generation is so screwed,” replied one fan. One fan noted that while she agreed with Goldberg, it is important to create a “safe space” for children. “You can’t be friends but you do have to be a safe space for them to be able to talk to you about anything.”

Another fan agreed with Goldberg about becoming friends with your kids as adults. “Yup!! She’s right!! My kids are in their 30’s now!! They’re my best friends!!”

“Whoopi is absolutely correct,” added another. “Stay in your parent lane! Don’t be friends with ‘kids’ until they’re fully functional adults. Those who know, know!”

