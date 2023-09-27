Travis Kelce’s Ex Maya Benberry Warns Taylor Swift to Stay Away from the ‘Cheating’ NFL Star, Alleges He Cheated on Her with Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry may be trying to put a stop to his budding relationship with Taylor Swift after she sent a warning to the pop star.

Out of the tight end’s last three relationships, he had his wildest start with Benberry. Benberry (and 49 other girls from all 50 states) met Kelce on his 2016 dating show “Catching Kelce.” Benberry beat out the other contestants and “won” the chance to date Kelce. However, in the end, she lost more than she gained.

The 31-year-old could not publicly date Kelce because seeing the pair out together would spoil the end of the show. Benberry was also harassed online because of the interracial relationship. The show’s final episode was released in August 2016, but the pair split before Christmas came around. Kelce began dating his latest ex, Kayla Nicole, at the start of the following year.

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry calls him a “cheater” in a warning to Taylor Swift. (Photo: @killatrav @mayabenberry/Instagram)

Nicole said she initiated the relationship on New Year’s Day but has also said Kelce had been “Insta-flirting” before that. Benberry believed that Kelce cheated on her with Nicole because of the overlap in their relationships, and she allegedly posted a series of now-deleted tweets calling out his infidelity.

The scorned ex is rehashing the accusations as a warning to Kelce’s alleged new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. In an exclusive with Daily Mail, Benberry said, “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girl’s girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

She continued, “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Benberry says that she could only speak from the experiences she had seven years ago, but warned Swift that “once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Some fans thought Benberry was following “girl code,” while others believe that Kelce’s ex was just envious of his new girlfriend.

“Lmaooo she’s just ruined everything for him. Had to use the “cheater” word every girl fears. Anyway Taylor will still date him, she needs inspiration for her next album.”

“this is so jealous ex gf coded, taylor will survive.”

“she was really nice saying that.”

“Again why is she saying this in public? What is this going to accomplish? Does she want us to do something about it? Why didn’t she call Taylor weeks ago about this? Does she want some clout for herself? Likely !”

Again why is she saying this in public? What is this going to accomplish? Does she want us to do something about it? Why didn’t she call Taylor weeks ago about this? Does she want some clout for herself? Likely ! — Top-Star! (@TopRider23) September 26, 2023

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been all over the news, and if Benberry is trying to cash in on the hype, she might be able to get a bag. It has worked so far for the Super Bowl champion. After being seen with the pop singer, Kelce became the “Swifties” favorite NFL player.

Since Swift showed up in Kansas City, Kelce’s merch has skyrocketed to around 400 percent increase in sales. He also gained over 300K social media followers. If this keeps up, the Ohio native won’t have to worry about going 50/50 ever again.