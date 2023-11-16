‘I Didn’t Need to Read Old Tweets to Know Travis Kelce Used the R-Word’: Offensive Tweets Attacking ‘Fat People’ and ‘Ugly Girls’ From Travis Kelce Resurface 

Travis Kelce might be a Super Bowl winner, but he became even more popular when he started dating Taylor Swift. However, with increased popularity, it’s only a matter of time before someone searches through your old tweets.

Over his illustrious NFL career, Kelce has built up the persona of a fun-loving, smooth-talking heartthrob. Before his first Super Bowl appearance, Kelce was part of the dating show “Catching Kelce,” where 50 women from all 50 states competed for his love. This, and his dancing touchdown celebrations, endeared the Westlake, Ohio, native in the hearts and minds of football fans everywhere.

Travis Kelce has his old tweets dug up where he talks about “fat people” and “ugly girls.” (Photo: @killatrav/Instagram)

His popularity skyrocketed once he began courting the pop music megastar. Kelce’s relationship with Swift has overshadowed his on-the-field play, as his name has left football circles and joined the celebrity lexicon. Everything has not been all great for the Kansas City Chief, as with more eyes came more scrutiny.

Kelce’s character has recently come under fire after one inquisitive observer dug through some of his old tweets and uncovered some dirt on the tight end. In multiple tweets dated from 2010 to 2011, Kelce made fatphobic comments, used ableist slurs, and called women ugly.

The offensive tweets were published when the then 20-year-old was a tight end for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. In one tweet Kelce wrote, “As a man, you have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!”

He also wrote others that read, “I gotta get outta here, its too weak!!! Im getting attacked by ugly girls,” and “Haha when fat people fall, its like slow motion entertainment, cuz they never JUST fall, they always tuble [sic] n gradually hit the deck #comedy.” He also used the word “retarded” and called the Clipper girls “ugly” in comparison to the famed Laker Girls.

Some took offense to the 13-year-old tweets. “Hot take, I didn’t need to read old tweets to know that Travis Kelce used the R word and made fun of girls’ weight as a 20-year-old man in 2011 bc I knew that just by looking at him,” wrote one commenter on X. “He’s an immature a—hole like most men. Nothing alarming here, honestly, except a reminder of why I’m never getting married,” said another.

Others felt Kelce’s tweets were pretty tame compared to other famous people who were canceled over their past. One commenter said, “2010, and that’s all? That’s mild compared to the rest of Twitter. He doesn’t act the same on Twitter, so maybe he grew tf up.”

Not many people went at these tweets from Kelce, as the more offensive ones were overshadowed by some of his more “lovable” misspelled tweets. One post from the future Hall of Famer said, “I just gave a squirle [sic] a piece [sic] of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

This tweet, along with some of his others in the same vein are going viral, which may be because Kelce seemingly deleted the more offensive ones.

The goal of canceling Kelce looks to have backfired, as brands like Olive Garden and Taco Bell have jumped on the viral barrage of his old tweets, and they are quote-tweeting them with allusions to the player’s new girlfriend.