‘Common Come Get Your Gyrl’: Tiffany Haddish Arrested In Georgia for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish spent a brief stint of time in a Georgia jail after being arrested on a DUI charge.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia for DUI. Photo Credit: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

The “Girls Trip” actress reportedly was pulled over by Peachtree City Police after officers in the city located in Fayette County, Georgia, received a 911 call reporting a driver falling asleep behind the wheel of a 2021 Ford Explorer around 2:30 a.m. According to NBC News, Matt Myers, the assistant chief for the Peachtree City Police Department, said before the call came in, another officer initially observed Haddish stop in the road as well. Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the vehicle.

Officers caught up with Haddish, 42, as she was pulling into the yard of a residence. A “subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” Myers said in an email.

The “Bad Trip” actress, who was in the state working on Disney’s upcoming “Haunted Mansion” film, reportedly refused a breathalyzer test, which led to her immediate arrest. She was suspected by authorities to have been under the influence of marijuana and was also charged with improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ.

Haddish reportedly was taken to the Fayette County Jail without incident. Following her arrest, Haddish paid her $1,666 bond and was released around 6:30 a.m. local time.

Fan reactions to the news ranged from concern to defense of the star.

“Glad she is alive and didn’t hurt herself or anyone else”

“You can fall asleep at the wheel and not be under the influence…”

“Common, come get yo gyal [laughing with tears emoji] [laughing with tears emoji]”

Haddish recently opened up about the impact that the loss of her “father figure,” mentor, and friend Bob Saget has had on her since his Jan. 9 death. The comedian and actor was laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 14, and Haddish reflected on their friendship. “That man — he taught me so much,” she told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind.”

She added, “You know when you watch TV shows and you’re like, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like this; he was instantly like a father figure to me,” she said of the “Full House” star. “Around the time I turned to like 21 he shifted from a father figure type to like a big brother. He’d be like, ‘All right, let’s go out.’ He would send me messages and tell me he was proud of me.”

Haddish also noted that she’s “going through some things” at the moment following her breakup with rapper Common, and the additional recent losses of her grandmother, her dog and producer and friend Carl Craig.

“I’m going through some things over here,” she said. “My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like ‘Happy New Year!’ I’m like, no, neutral New Year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year.”

More news from our partners:

‘That’s Not What You Told Me’: Tiffany Haddish Shares How ‘Disappointed’ She Was Following Common’s Public Remarks Regarding Their Breakup

Americans Say They Need to Earn $128,000 to Feel Financially OK

“Really Just A Way To Boost Morale For The Kids” | Cardinals Centerfielder Harrison Bader Subs For PE Teacher To Pitch In During COVID-19