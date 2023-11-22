Lauryn Hill Fans Say They’ll ‘Never Spend … Money’ on the Singer Again After She Postpones Remaining Dates for ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Fans are weary about purchasing future tickets to a Lauryn Hill concert after the singer announced she was postponing the remaining dates of her 25th Anniversary tour to celebrate her debut album.

Hill’s solo debut, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” gained her five Grammy Awards in one night in 1998.

Fans are unmoved after Lauryn Hill announces the postponement of several dates of her “Miseducation” 25th anniversary tour. (Pictured: @mslaurynhill/Instagram)

In a lengthy explanation shared on her Instagram page, Hill revealed that she’s been battling a severe “vocal strain” for a month which resulted in her being prescribed prednisone. Although she’s been taking the drug, Hill noted that the pills “can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over large periods of time.”

“In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely,” part of her caption read.

She added that the majority of the remaining shows this year, with the exception of Philadelphia, will be rescheduled for “early 2024” in addition to the shows that were previously canceled. Hill had to cancel her first performance in Philly on Oct. 23 due to her need to rest her voice. She plans to give Philadelphians their well-deserved show this weekend.

“Because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas. We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon,” Hill wrote.

The “Ex-Factor” songstress made sure to thank those who attended her shows in support of her nearly three-decade-old project thus far. She then shouted out folks who work behind the scenes to make “every single night LEGENDARY.”



Hill concluded, “We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS.”

Her announcement was plastered all throughout social media and found its way to @theybf_daily’s Instagram page. While many in their comment section support Hill, plenty of individuals deemed this cancellation as a wake-up call for people to stop attending her concerts due to her inconsistent performance patterns.

One person wrote, “I would never go see her. She is such an unreliable unprofessional talent it’s ridiculous. Smh,” followed by another comment that read, “I’m so glad I’ll never spend my money to see her. Cause she play too much and she playing with her fans.”

The mother of six initially kicked off her milestone tour back in September, however many concertgoers have expressed their disappointment in the show’s structure after Hill either showed up late or canceled her performances all together.

I love Lauryn Hill but I don’t even see how she’s still getting booked for shows at this point. 💀 — Ny (@nayaarway_) November 22, 2023

In addition to her show in Philadelphia, the former Fugees singer has also called off her awaited concert in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 30. In an upsetting Instagram post, the “Sister Act” star noted that while she “fought through the last couples of shows,” her voice couldn’t handle any more strain. “This isn’t safe or sustainable,” she wrote.

While these circumstances are unfortunate, Hill has spoken out about the reputation she’s acquired for failing to give fans a thorough concert.

Earlier this month, the “To Zion” singer performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and suggested that fans were “lucky” she even attended her show at all. She also claimed to be a “survivor” who had little to no “support” while promoting her only solo album.

Hill’s message was shared online, where several fans accused Hill of taking no accountability for her frequent tardiness.