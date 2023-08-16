‘This Is the Woman I Love’: Van Hunt Shares Silly Never-Before-Seen Photos of Halle Berry In Sweet Birthday Post

Van Hunt’s tribute to his girlfriend Halle Berry gave fans an inside look into her at goofy side.

The Academy Award-winning actress turned 57 years old on Monday, Aug. 14, and her boyfriend of nearly three years decided to celebrate this new age by sharing several photos of Berry in various masks on Instagram.

In his 10-photo carousel, the “Monster’s Ball” actress can be seen wearing a few masks for beauty purposes while others were worn for amusement. She is also seen rocking different makeup looks, one even included a full-blown clown face.

Van Hunt’s birthday post for girlfriend Halle Berry has fans celebrating their seemingly healthy “Black love.” (Photo: @vanhunt/Instagram)

“This is the woman i love,” Hunt wrote. “Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt i see her behind the mask i always have happy bday, my love.”



Berry found her way into the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer’s comment section, where she thanked him for loving her wholeheartedly.

“Thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway !”

Hunt’s post garnered more than 8,300 likes with over 450 comments from supporters who gushed over the couple’s seemingly healthy love.

“We love this beautiful black love that needs no explanation and keeps you two aging backwards!Happiest of bdays queen!”



“I love the way you both love and love on each other.”

“When you can be yourself with someone it’s priceless. You just can’t hide that light & beauty, no matter what! I’m so happy to see you love her and she loves you. You both deserve it. You look happy, sage, at peace and free. Bless up!”

“Yup. You two are soulmates. You’re what she’s been looking for all this time. And vice versa.”

Van Hunt and Halle Berry is just 👩🏾‍🍳💋 — something in the water (does not compute) (@Lexi_Caly) August 15, 2023

While neither Berry nor Hunt has publicly revealed how they met, the two stars confirmed their relationship on Sept. 17, 2020. In a photo shared on the mother of two’s Instagram, she can be seen wearing a shirt with the musician’s name on it.

“Now ya know…” was written as her caption.

Two months before the announcement, Berry shared a “Sunday Funday,” photo that showed her feet relaxing beside an unidentified man’s feet. It can now be inferred that those hairy legs belonged to Hunt.

The couple has also blended their families together. As previously stated the “Catwoman” star has two children from two previous relationships.

She became a mom in 2008 after giving birth to her now-15-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry. She shares the teenager with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry. Five years later Berry welcomed Maceo Rober Martinez to the world. The Emmy winner shares her 9-year-old son with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez.

As for Hunt, he too has one son, Drake, from a previous relationship.

