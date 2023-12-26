Gilbert Arenas Alleges Halle Berry Slept with Harvey Weinstein and Other ‘White’ Hollywood Execs to Land Movie Roles

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has the internet divided after a viral video of him claiming to have overheard a conversation about convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein and one of Hollywood’s most notable actresses: Halle Berry.

Gilbert Arenas claims he overheard a conversation confirming Halle Berry slept with Harvey Weinstein and other ‘white’ hollywood execs to land movie roles. (Photos: @gilbertarenas; Steve Granitz/Getty Images; Alexander Koerner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Three years ago, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and ordered to register as a sex offender. His prosecution galvanized the #MeToo movement, which has since brought nationwide attention to incidents of sexual assault and harassment.

The disgraced filmmaker and producer was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison for charges in New York. During the trial, more alleged victims came forth with more accusations of assault, leading Weinstein to be sentenced to 16 years earlier this year for rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. The 71-year-old has also been accused of blocking models and actresses from furthering their careers after failing to accept his sexual advances.

Arenas is suggesting that might be the case with Berry, who played the lead in the 2001 execrable drama, “Monster’s Ball.”

In a viral video circulating online from his Twitch show, “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, the former Washington Wizards player said, “It was 2003 or 2004 … I went to the playoff series and Halle Berry’s walking by and I’m like, ‘Oh sh-t, Halle Berry, bro.’ Fine.”

He said she was sitting near “four, five white dudes” and “Harvey Weinstein was one of them.” He claimed he was sitting close enough to hear the men’s conversation, and he heard someone say, “Oh now she acting like she don’t know us? She wasn’t saying that when she needed that part.”

Arenas then looked into the camera and said, “Every single one of them hit.”

‘I was like, no not Halle. No not them. Yuck,” he continued. “Damn, they got the Berry.”

Gilbert Arenas says he overheard Harvey Weinstein and his friends talking about having sex with Halle Berry in exchange for movie roles. pic.twitter.com/Tw3e5Jx6xo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 26, 2023

After the video spread on social media, fans online began to dispute the allegation in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s video. Some people believed it could be true, while others are calling it a blatant “lie.” For that, many suggested Berry sue Arenas for spreading a defamatory rumor.

“I hope she sues you,” was the sentiment of many. “Defamation of character lawsuit incoming in 54321.” Another person wrote, “If Halle Berry didn’t provide this information, and speaking about the predatory industry and her experience then he should have NOT.”

People also began to direct their remarks at Arenas for speaking ill about a Black women.

Two others said, “Omg why is this needed to be told ?! This is vicious against Halle and she deserves respect . When does the disrespect ends toward BW” and “Even if it’s true I’m not judging Halle Berry for it. Imagine shaming anyone besides the predator.”

Berry portrayed the role of Leticia Musgrove in “Monster’s Ball,” which follows Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Hank. He plays a racist white Southern correctional officer who kills a Black man and shacks up with his wife, Leticia. One of the film’s most captivating cringe-inducing scenes was a sex scene where the Black widow begged her husband’s white killer to “make me feel good.”

For her performance, Berry inexplicably received an Oscar in 2002, becoming the first and only Black woman to win the Best Actress award.

Black History Fact: Halle Berry was the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in “Monster’s Ball” in 2002. pic.twitter.com/NywaXFYzbv — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) February 13, 2021

Arenas then began briefly touching on the allegations and crimes committed by Weinstein, and another notable Hollywood giant who served time after being accused of drugging and raping dozens of women in the late 1980s.

Bill Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in 2018 but was released in 2021 after his conviction was vacated. He has been accused by over 60 women, including most recently by a female comedy writer who filed a lawsuit against him for sexually assaulting her more than 50 years ago in November.

Arenas suggested that Weinstein and Cosby needed power and influence to bed women because they were “ugly.” He said although this may sound common, this is not the case for all accomplished producers.

“50 Cent was famous first. Now he’s in Hollywood. He already has his power,” he said about the executive producer of the Starz series “Power.”