‘My Man Loves This’: Halle Berry Hits Back at Folks Who Say She Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo After Drastic Hair Makeover 

Halle Berry is rocking a new ’do, and fans say it’s giving major nostalgic vibes.

The actress offered a rare look at herself soaking up the sun in a red plaid shirt on Instagram. Many noticed she swapped out her signature short hairstyle for a textured afro, calling it “Sunday serve,” in the caption, and many, including her man, Van Hunt, seem to agree.

Fans Halle Berry looks unrecognizable after debuting new afro look hairstyle. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

“Sunday serve…my man loves this. Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt,” Berry wrote.

To date, the post has received over 102,000 likes and 2,800 comments from fans who were gushing over her new look and beauty, while others gushed over a man’s appreciation for his woman’s hair.

“A natural black woman is power and light. You embrace both.”

“My man my man my man.”

“You could be bald and you will always look amazing, kudos to your man for this look, you wear it well!”

“Whose wig she got on, cuz Halle doesn’t even have this grade of hair. But you cute tho.”

“Yo man love it for the right reasons. It’s black and beautiful!”

Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020 after spending four months talking by phone during the pandemic. The three-time divorcée believes this drastically helped rather than hurt their relationship, adding that he never got “tired” of speaking over the phone.

“I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him,” Berry revealed to AARP. “I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.

Some commentators also compared Berry’s new look to other popular women who rocked an afro, including two who said, “It’s giving Halle Brown Foxy’s sister” and “Are you making a movie on Angela Davis?”

The soon-to-be-57-year-old has previously professed her desire to play Angela Davis in a biopic.

“There’s one woman that I’d really like to play before I die,” Berry shared during a Q&A with former Essence Editor-In-Chief Vanessa K. De Luca in 2017. “I’d really love to play Angela Davis.”

Two years earlier, the “Catwoman” star had expressed her adoration for the woman known for her lifelong advocacy of Black liberation as a prominent activist.

“I really would love to one day tell the story of Angela Davis. I don’t think she wants a story of her life to be told at this time, and I would never do that without her blessing,” Berry told The Guardian.

“But that has always been a passion of mine. She’s just fascinating: the era she lived in, the Black Panthers and all that they stood for, and her connection to it, or not to it. I have a lot of respect for how she lived her life.”

Berry and Hunt are not actually married or engaged just yet, and her acting career is far from over. Her last films were 2020’s “Bruised” and 2022’s “Moonfall.”