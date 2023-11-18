‘I’m the OG’: Patti LaBelle Says Beyoncé, Ledisi, Ariana Grande and Fantasia Call Her for Advice

Patti LaBelle dropped some tea during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” for the Country Music Television awards show “CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music” on Nov. 15.

LaBelle was an honoree for the show along with country music star Tanya Tucker. Tributes for the late Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Sinead O’Connor were also part of the celebration, and LaBelle said on the Red Carpet that she was the “OG” who regularly gives advice to younger singers, including Ledisi, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Fantasia.

From left to right; Patti LaBelle, Beyoncé, Fantasia Barrino and Ledisi (Photo: @mspattilabelle/@beyonce/@tasiasword/@ledisi/ Instagram)

LaBelle was asked how she hoped to pave the way for other female artists in the music industry.

“I hope that younger women, which they do, they call me for information,” she said. “‘Cuz I’ve been, I’m the OG. I’m 79, and all of my little girls like Ledisi and Fantasia and Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, they all call me for information about things that they’re going through that I’ve been through.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner added that she is always available to give advice to other artists, whom she referred to as her “babies.”

“So, I hope that I can always give information for my babies, you know? ‘Cuz that’s what I do.”

Patti Labelle on Beyoncé, Ariana, etc calling her for advice. pic.twitter.com/niJdGCBSHd — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) November 13, 2023

Fans reacted to the clip after it was shared on X.

“Patti LaBelle has ALWAYS supported the young music divas in the industry! Love that about her,” noted one fan.

“Patti said ‘the only b—hes getting my number are VOCALISTS’,” replied another.

“79? Oh Noo. She looks damn amazing,” added one. “I did not expect Ariana Grande to be on that list of people who call Ms. Patti for advice,” joked another.

Several artists, including Ledisi, Mickey Guyton and Sheryl Crow performed in honor of LaBelle and Tucker before the “If Only You Knew” singer took to the stage to perform “2 Steps Away” from her 2004 album, “Timeless Journey.”

“CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music” is available on the CMT channel.