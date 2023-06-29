‘Thicker Than Cold Grits Lawd’: Video from Fantasia Barrino’s Recent Performance In a Velvet Bodysuit Has Fans Zooming In on Her ‘Sickening’ Physique

Fantasia Barrino is currently touring different cities, but her voice isn’t the only thing that is being put on full display at her concerts.

The “American Idol” season three winner stopped at Florence County in South Carolina to perform some new and old hits of hers on June 24. In a five-second video uploaded on Twitter by a fan page, Barrino can be seen standing on stage barefoot while singing her 2004 hit, “Free Yourself.”

Fantasia has fans mesmerized after she shows off her curvaceous figure. (Photo: @tasiasword/Instagram)

As soulful as her voice sounded, many users online zoomed in on her curvaceous physique. She was rocking a cut-out purple velvet bodysuit in the video.

Barrino’s ensemble featured gloves made of the same material as her outfit, along with what appeared to be gold metal belts wrapping themselves around her neck, chest, and collarbone.

Currently, the video has over 2 million views, over 6,000 likes, and over 1,100 retweets.

Many fans compared Barrino’s bountiful body to food that is often beloved by folks down South. One fan wrote, “My goodness She’s like if sweet potato pie got struck by lightning and came too life.”



Another said, “Damn Fantasia thicker than cold grits lawd.”

Fantasia thick as cold grits. Bless it. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/VjZRa8ZXxD — Styles Paniro Stan Account ♎ (@jewel_ebony) June 29, 2023

There were a few users who didn’t talk about her body but instead noted how well the royal purple complimented her skin.

“She looks SICKENING in that purple velvet, my god today.”

“That purple on her skin.”

This isn’t the first time Fantasia has received praise for eating her rice and cabbage. This month the mom of three went viral on Twitter following her performance at the Capital Jazz Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

The 38-year-old caused great commotion online after coming out on stage in a skin-tight cheetah print jumpsuit with a black corset hugging her midsection.

Barrino credits her celebrity fitness coach, Sonya D., and dietary wellness vitamins from a company named Boujee Hippie as her secret weapons to shedding a few pounds.

Though they help her physically, Barrino also thanked her husband of nearly eight years, Kendall Taylor, for constantly letting her know “how good” she looks.

Come July 14, Barrino will be hitting the stage in New Orleans for her 12th stop on the tour. The next day marks the first day of her two-day stop in the Atlanta suburb of Stockbridge, Georgia.