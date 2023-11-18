Resurfaced Clip Has Fans Speculating Larsa Pippen Was the Mystery Woman Kim Kardashian Cursed Out in Scott Disick’s Dubai Hotel Suite

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen’s decade-long friendship came to a screeching halt sometime in 2020 for unknown reasons. However, a resurfaced video of Kim cursing out a woman for relaxing in her sister’s ex-boyfriend’s hotel room has fans certain that this was the reason for their fallout.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, an X account shared an old clip from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Fans believe Kim Kardashian (left) and Larsa Pippen (right) fell out because Larsa was caught in Scott Disick’s hotel room. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram, @larsapippen/Instagram)

The 2018 clip showed the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three older children, Scott Disick, getting caught by the Skims founder for having a woman in his suite during their Dubai getaway.

At the time, Disick and Kourtney were in an on-again, off-again relationship.

“What the f–k are you doing here?” Kim can be heard asking the mystery woman hiding in Disick’s bathroom. “Seriously? You’re just like a f—-g whore. Such a tramp.”



Kim then demanded the woman “Get your s–t and get out of here.” The mother of four can also be heard calling the Jane Doe a “groupie” before she told security to escort the woman out of the suite.

“When kim k found larsa pippen in scott’s suite in dubai and they never spoke to her again,” one social media user wrote.

when kim k found larsa pippen in scott’s suite in dubai and they never spoke to her again😭 #rhom pic.twitter.com/0LYfnGnG9U — 𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕛𝕒’𝕤 𝕥𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖 (@SONJARlTA) November 17, 2023

It’s appropriate to note that the infamous Dubai trip took place in 2017, three years before Kim and Pippen’s friendship appeared to have fallen apart.

After the X user’s video made waves online, several individuals voiced their shock at the possibility of the “Real Housewives of Miami” star backstabbing the KKW Beauty mogul and her family. One person wrote, “It makes sense if it was Larsa because I remember seeing this episode and being like, now why would she say that to a random woman and not bash Scott once?”

It makes sense if it was Larsa because I remember seeing this episode and being like, now why would she say that to a random woman and not bash Scott once??? https://t.co/Ko6NwBm13K — RemindMeToRead (@remindmetoread) November 17, 2023

There were a few other comments from folks expressing their shock at the supposed reveal, such as “BRO I never knew that IT WAS LARSa in the rooom,” and “I always thought Kim’s reaction was so over the TOP! I couldn’t figure out why she’d go after some girl and not Scott! This makes so much sense!”

Nevertheless, many X users suggested that the account’s tweet was fake news, stating that the entire debacle was a case of mistaken identity. One person penned, “It was Bella Banos, not Larsa.”

It was Bella Banos, not Larsa. — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) November 17, 2023

Bella Banos is another one of Disick’s many paramours who are more than nine years younger than he is. The model has been tied to the “Flip It Like Disick” alum for over the past few years.

While it is unclear who the woman in Disick’s hotel room was, he and Pippen were in fact spotted relaxing poolside in 2022. Despite their hangout, a source exclusively told “E! News” that they are strictly friends who have known each other for a long time.

That same year, “The Real Housewives of Miami” star spoke to “Access Hollywood,” where she dished on the status of what she and Kim’s relationship looked like now.

“I mean we’re cool, we’re friends. There’s no like beef, there’s no bad, you know, situation, if I see her obviously we’re gonna speak,” Pippen said. “It’s not what people want it to be.”

Pippen is currently in a seemingly healthy relationship with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, who is 16 years her junior. The couple has been linked to each other since 2022 and has faced public scrutiny due to their relationship.

Before Marcus, Pippen was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 24 years before they divorced in 2021.