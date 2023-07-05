‘Marcus Is About to Get Taken Out of the Will’: Larsa Pippen Hits Back with PDA-Filled Photo of Her and Marcus Jordan After His Father Michael Jordan Denounces Their Relationship

Larsa Pippen, 48, is not hiding her love for Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son Marcus Jordan despite the basketball legend voicing his disapproval of their relationship.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” alum shared a photo of her locking lips with Marcus, who happens to be 16 years her junior.

Larsa Pippen shares new PDA-filled photo with boo Marcus Jordan seemingly after Michael Jordan voices his disapproval for their relationship. @larsapippen/Instagram

“Je t’aime,” she wrote as her caption. The French phrase translates in English to “I love you.”

Her photo currently has over 17,100 likes with over 400 comments. While many users sent over heart emojis seemingly supporting this newfound relationship, several commenters brought up Jordan, reminding Pippen of his disapproval of their union.

“Daddy Jordan doesn’t approve.”

“I’m over it after MJ response.”

“MJ said he doesn’t approve this. @heirmj523 Marcus is about to get taken out of the will lol.”

“MJ said H–l no.”

A few nights ago, the NBA Hall of Famer was stopped by paparazzi while walking to his car after leaving the Matignon restaurant in Paris. As he reached his vehicle, Jordan was asked how he felt about his youngest son dating the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate-turned-foe, Scottie Pippen.

An unidentified voice can be heard saying, “Hey, Mr. Jordan, what do you think about Marcus and Larsa Pippen together?”



Initially, Jordan appeared to divert his answer with a laugh, however, he didn’t hold back after he was asked if he “approved” of their relationship.

Seconds after the question, the 60-year-old could be seen letting out a harsh “no” before getting into his all-black truck and riding away.

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

Jordan’s response to Marcus and Pippen’s relationship could be questioned by some after the businesswoman claimed that everyone was “happy” about their controversial dating dynamic.

The model discussed her and Marcus’ relationship with Tamron Hall while on her daytime show, “Tamron Hall.” During their conversation, Pippen painted a picture of no ill feelings about her and Marcus’ decision to be an official couple.

“They’re cool with it,” Pippen told Hall after the TV show host asked about how Marcus’ mother, Juanita Jordan, and his billionaire father reacted to the pairing. She continued to tell Hall, “We’re great. I feel like we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

It looks like Pippen and Jordan have two very different understandings of what it means to be in a “great place.”