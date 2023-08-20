Did Someone Tell Michael Jordan? Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are ‘Looking for a Location’ for Their Rumored Wedding

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are getting married. According to reports, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and the second eldest child of NBA GOAT Michael Jordan are planning their wedding and looking for a location.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan (Pictured: @larsapippen/Instagram)

The couple was seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood earlier this week and Marcus was asked if a wedding was in the future for the couple, and he responded “it’s in the works.”

When asked if a date has been set, Marcus said, “we’re looking for a location.”

Will Michael Jordan Be At His Son’s Wedding?

The news of pending nuptials has many fans wondering what dad Michael thinks, and whether or not he’ll attend the wedding.

Back in July, Michael was asked if he approves of Marcus’ relationship with Larsa and he emphatically said no. It is unclear if Michael’s feelings have changed in the past month or so.

Larsa was seen dancing in a video shared by jewelry entrepreneur Elizabeth Acosta on her Instagram Story, which included the message: “It’s in the works | MJ.” Larsa, Marcus, and Acosta were partying at a Drake concert in Inglewood earlier this week.

Given who Larsa was married to and who Marcus’ dad is, the gossiping and rumors that surround this couple are nonstop.

