Patti Labelle’s Legs Stole the Show at Her Recent Concert: ‘Its Giving Church Lady at the Top, and Sinner Woman at the Bottom’

At the age of 79, singing icon Patti Labelle is still booked and busy, with a jam-packed schedule that includes delivering full-throttle performances at around 40 concerts throughout 2023.

Whether the Philadelphia native is singing her soulful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with her arms spread in full eagle flap, or she’s crip-walking to Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love,” Ms. Patti rocks any stage she steps on with three signature moves: Flawless 7 Octaves, kicking off her stiletto shoes and flashing her super-sexy bronzed-to-the-gods gams.

Patti Labelle’s legs and outfit stole the show at her recent concert. (Photo: @mspattilabelle/Instagram)

TikToker Luis Vargas attended one of her most recent concerts and posted a portion of her “Lady Marmalade” performance showing that the grandmother of three can still convincingly sing “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” and no one bats an eye.

The video shows the songstress in a black blunt-cut wig wearing a red satin mini-shirt and a coat with a matching train. While the outfit was surely designer-made, it was her legs that captured everyone’s attention.

“Come On LEGGGSSSS,” one person wrote on TikTok. “Got them thangs oiled up,” someone pointed out, adding, “Its Giving Church Lady at the Top, and Sinner Woman at the Bottom- and I love that for her.”

Some fans on Instagram had a ball telling the genius marketing machine behind Patti Pies that she has another product she can sell at Walmart.

“Patti need to go and sell body oil cause we all gonna buy it! Legs on gleam!” a fan wrote about the Grammy winner.

Others boasted over Patti’s entire look, everything from her beat face to her hair.

“Don’t play with Auntie Patti. Looking damn beautiful at her age. I can’t even wear 4″ heels anymore. Love her,” a comment read, as another added, “Listen I need all the older divas to get their hair done by her stylist cuz Auntie hair be laid ALL THE TIME!!!”

Many also complimented Ms. Patti’s voice. The “If Only You Knew” chart-topper was voted by Rolling Stone magazine as being one of the Top 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Also, some of the world’s top pop artists have reached out to her for tips on handling all the things that come with people a top singer.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she said, ”Those younger women … they call me for information because I’ve been I’m the OG. I’m 79 and all of my little girls like Ledisi, Fantasia, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé … they all call me for information about things that they’re going through that I’ve been through.”

Ms. Patti said she hopes to continue being a portal of information for her “babies,” saying that’s her role in the culture now.