WATCH: Bodycam Video Shows NHL Player Alex Galchenyuk Threatening to Kill Police, Calling Black Officer N-Word: ‘I’m Gonna Chop You, Your Wife, Your Daughter’

After being taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, former NHL star Alex Galchenyuk was captured on film using threatening and bigoted terms against the Black arresting officer. While in a drunken rage, the hockey player said he was going to murder the officer and his family.

Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating charges.

Alex Galchenyuk (photo: Wiki Commons)

Officers were called to the scene after reports of an accident involving a BMW that collided with a parking sign and another vehicle. The retired hockey player was involved in the crash and had blood all over his face when authorities arrived. He was not in the driver’s seat when the cops approached the car.

Police reports indicate that he was “heavily impaired.”

The hockey player was sitting on the ground when officers placed him in handcuffs, and he had to be instructed by the police to stand. However, he resisted and struggled with the officers.

Police bodycam reveals that as officers put him in the back of the seat of their patrol car, the athlete started to use profane language, cursing at the arresting officers and zeroing in on the Black officer, calling him the “N-word.”

The Black cop is heard asking the former Montreal Canadiens player to “not refer to me using that term,” but that was in vain. The 29-year-old continued to pummel the officer with racial epithets and vile language.

“I asked for your name, and you were shaking to give it to me because you know I’m the Russian mother—cker. I’ll f–king chop all of you f–ks,” he said, according to The Messenger. “You, your wife, your f–king daughter. I’ll chop all of you.”

After his arrest, Galchenyuk pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor threatening, resulting in the dismissal of his other charges. He reportedly was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 27 days suspended, based on Galchenyuk completing an alcohol recovery program. Additionally, he was fined $563.

After the incident made headlines, he issued a public apology to his fans and the league, calling his behavior “deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful.”

He wrote, “I let you all down, and I am truly sorry.”

The apology also shared with his supporters that he was checking himself into the “NHL/ NHLPA Assistance Program” and hoped to get the support he needed to avoid making the same mistake.

One person noted that he did not apologize to the police that he offended and threatened.

The outrageous and racist behavior also cost him his new $775,000 contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

He signed the one-year contract on July 1, was arrested eight days later, and by July 11, he was terminated.

Despite not finding work in the States, Galchenyuk is still playing the sport he loves. He has been hired to play for Hockey Club SKA in Saint Petersburg, in his family’s native land of Russia.

