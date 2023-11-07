After Jay-Z’s Team Assists in Taking Down Former Detective, Group of Black Women Sue Kansas City, Kansas, and Its Police for Years of Sexual Abuse and Threats

A group of Black women are suing an ex-Kansas City, Kansas, detective accused of sexually exploiting them and leaving them in fear for years that they would be retaliated against if they came forward.

Roger Golubski, the disgraced veteran detective who retired in 2010, the United Government of Wyandotte County, and the city, among others, are listed as defendants in the legal document obtained by Atlanta Black Star. It alleges that the United Government “gave its law enforcement, personified by Detective Roger Golubski, permission to terrorize, abuse, and violate its Black citizens.”

Golubski, who worked for the department for 35 years, is facing six counts of deprivation of civil rights, KSHB reported. The 70-year-old was arrested at his home last September and pleaded not guilty. He remained under the radar until Jay-Z’s social justice organization, Team Roc, placed an ad in the Washington Post in October 2021 calling for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to take action against the corruption in the police department.

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski. (Photo: Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File)

Allegations against him that were committed in “police hunting grounds” are outlined in the 163-page lawsuit based on accounts from the plaintiffs — Michelle Houcks, Ophelia Williams, Richelle Miller, Niko Quinn, and Saundra Newsom.

For instance, the lawsuit goes in-depth about the night Golubski allegedly raped Houcks in September 1992. He threatened to “put a case” on her brother if she told anyone what happened, leaving her terrified and silenced for decades.

According to the lawsuit, Golubski and other defendants allegedly aided in the cover-up of a 1994 double murder, which includes the death of Newsom’s son, Doniel Quinn. The former cop framed an innocent man, identified as LaMonte McIntyre, for doing it. He is also accused of sexually harassing Newsom during this time.

McIntyre was pinned for two murders at 17 years old after his mother rejected sexual advances from Golubski. After 23 years behind bars, he was exonerated and received a $12.5 million settlement after initially seeking $93 million in damages.

Plaintiff Quinn also has a connection to the case. She is the cousin of Newsom’s son and was present during the double murder. However, according to the lawsuit, the defendants forced her to blame and identify McIntyre as the suspect. When Quinn was called to meet with Golubski, similarly to other victims, he threatened her by stating he would take her children away from her. The lawsuit also accuses him of assaulting and stalking her for nearly 20 years.

In Williams’ case, Golubski allegedly used his authority to repeatedly rape Williams following the arrest of her sons, per the court documents. Like Newsom, he targeted her twins for a murder they were not associated with as a cover-up. They were 14 at the time.

“Williams remained afraid that Golubski would shoot and kill her if she spoke out or told anyone about Golubski’s conduct,” the lawsuit stated. “Even after her sons were sent to prison, Williams remained afraid that Golubski knew people in prison and could have her sons hurt. This fear continues to today.”

In 2002, Miller was strong-armed into a 19-hour interrogation about her father’s death and allegedly sexually assaulted by two other defendants named in the lawsuit, identified as Detectives Michael Kill and Clayton Bye. She was also forced to view her father’s unrecognizable, “charred corpse” and asked by the detectives if she had a sexual relationship with him, according to the filing.

“Using [actual or threats of] physical violence, arrest or sexual assaults to them or their loved ones if Plaintiffs talked, Defendants covered their tracks to ensure that their unlawful conduct could continue unchecked,” the lawsuit said.

Per the Kansas City Star, which has been heavily documenting Golubski’s cases, his next hearing is at the end of the month.

