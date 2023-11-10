‘You Can Kick Me If You Want’: White Driver Who Crashes Bentley Shows How Privileged She Is By Defying Florida Cops Who Give Her Free Range to Resist

A Caucasian woman who crashed her Bentley in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on April 21 was shocked to learn her privilege wouldn’t save her from an arrest. Video of the arrest was shared on Reddit on Nov. 9.

According to the video, officers from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department were responding to a call about a woman who crashed her $300,000 Bentley. “She’s about to learn what happens when acting entitled ends badly,” the voice-over says.

The first officer to arrive on the scene, where a man and woman were standing by the side of the road, asked who was driving the crashed Bentley.

Jessica Reid was arrested in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on April 21, 2023, after crashing her Bentley. (Photo: Detective Wolf screenshot / YouTube)

“I am,” replied the woman as a male witness who had stopped to check on her motioned to the woman. The officer repeatedly instructed the woman — later identified as Jessica Reid and seemingly under the influence — to hang out by her car as he collected information from the witness.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” the witness whispered to the officer, who replied, “I’m sure you and I already both know that.”

“Yeah, so I was in my van over here, and all of a sudden, I hear, you know, just, I look over, and I see her plow into the back of that car,” the man continued.

“Did she slow down at all?” the officer asked.

The man replied, “No,” adding that Reid was driving approximately 45-50 mph. At that point, Reid interrupted and the officer told her to stay by her vehicle as he continued to interview the man.

“This is ridiculous,” said Reid, prompting the officer to tell her to “relax” and hang out by her car.

“I want to get home to my daughter,” Reid interrupted again as the officer thanked the witness and sent him on his way. “All right, thank you,” she said before asking if she could leave.

“You just caused a serious crash,” the officer told her. “You’re not going anywhere.”

Reid insisted that she did not do anything, so the officer asked her what happened from her perspective. “I definitely did not cause that,” she insisted.

The officer responded by asking her why the front end of her car was smashed in and leaking oil everywhere. A fireman arrived and inquired if anyone needed medical attention but was turned away by Reid, who fumbled for several minutes to get her driver’s license out of her purse and identify herself.

After being told that her car was not driveable, Reid asked the officer what he’d like to do. The officer told her that she would be staying put while they investigated the incident, and she replied, “You have a great f—kin’ night” as she tried to walk away.

At this point, the officer began to physically detain her as she said, “You’re a f—kin’ idiot! Get the f—k away from me! I need to go to the bathroom.” Reid repeated the phrase several more times as the officer told her that if she didn’t stop resisting she would be put in custody.

“Absolutely not,” she said, prompting the officer to reply, “Absolutely.”

After she exclaimed, “You will not put your hands on me,” one of the officers put his arm around her as the other handcuffed her. “You guys are going to be so f—ked.”

As the officers tried to seat her on the curb, she began kicking at them. One officer said, “You can kick me if you want. That’s fine. Sit up so you don’t hurt yourself,” while Reid continued to resist.

“I didn’t do anything. I did nothing! I’ve done nothing wrong! You’re an a—hole… Let me go! Let me go!”

The 37-year-old continued to rant for several minutes and was eventually put into a police cruiser as she continued. While being driven to the police station, she asked the officer to talk to her, and the officer replied, “You don’t even know what’s happened tonight,” before reading her her rights. “We’re going to the county jail.”

Reid was charged with DUI damage to property, four counts of resisting an officer with violence, refusal to submit to a DUI test, and refusal to sign a citation. More charges were added in September, including battery and obstructing an officer without violence.

Reddit users reacted to the video in the comment section.

“If she wasn’t a pretty white woman, this video would not have been 25 minutes long,” wrote one, prompting another to reply, “Don’t forget rich!”

