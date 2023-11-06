‘I’ll Never Forgive Him for How He Did Sheila’: ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Star Richard T. Jones Accused of ‘Cheating’ on Wife of 27 Years After Revealing New Woman

Actor Richard T. Jones may have some explaining to do after surprising fans with a post about his new “wife,” Kristy Jones. The on-screen talent seems to be enveloped by love after sharing images of himself and Kristy in two separate Instagram posts.

In the first image, Richard has an arm wrapped around his real-life leading lady as they both smile for the camera. “I love my beautiful wife. Thanks for loving me Kris. You’re my heart,” read the caption. The second post showed the Joneses lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. “Kristy Jones blesses my heart daily y’all. Love me some her !!!” he wrote.

“Why Did I Get Married?” star Richard T. Jones is called out after sharing photos of himself with his new partner. Richard T. Jones photographed with Kristy Jones (left) and ex-wife Nancy Jones (right). (Photos: @richardtjones/Instagram, Richard T. Jones/Facebook)

Comments on the Oct. 24 posts revealed that many of his followers were shocked to learn that he was no longer with his first wife, Nancy Jones. Nancy and “The Wood” star wed in October 1996. They share four children: daughters Aubrey and Sydney, an older son named Elijah, and a younger son whose name has not been publicized.

Elsewhere on social media, Richard’s new love was a reminder of his portrayal of Mike in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” “I’ll never forgive him for how he did Sheila!!!! had that lady driving up that mountain,” read one comment.

“Somebody get Dr. Umar on the line,” wrote another person after noticing that Kristy is not a Black woman. Dr. Umar, a self-proclaimed pan-Africanist, has publicly expressed his disdain for interracial marriages.

A third person commented, “Ugh. This man #RichardTJones, IN REAL LIFE, is a habitual cheater and had MULTIPLE affairs on his lovely wife Nancy of 27 yrs!! Yup. This latest mis-tress (kristy) was the 3rd wheel in his marriage for a few yrs before Nancy divorced his cheating lie-in azz.

“The mis-tress, who he now parading around as his wife, is a lowly makeup artist on his tv show #TheRookie. The disrespect is real!! There is a right way to do things and a wrong way. THIS was just down right wrong.”

It’s unclear if these allegations are true. But Richard’s last post about Nancy featured various photos of her and their four children for Mother’s Day in 2020. “TO THE BEST OF THE BEST ON MOTHER’S DAY.. HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY NANCY JONES,” he wrote.

However, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Nancy filed for divorce in March 2021. By that time, they had been married for 24 years.

The former couple is expected to make two court appearances, one on Dec. 1 for a child support hearing and again next year on Jan. 25, and the status of Nancy Jones’ divorce petition remains “pending.”

