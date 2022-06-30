‘Some Things Should Be Left Alone Smh’: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About New Cast Members Joining ‘The Wood’ Comedy Pilot

Last year, we reported that Showtime ordered a TV pilot based on the beloved 1999 film “The Wood.” The original stars Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Omar Epps and Tamala Jones. Now five new cast members have been added to the bill.

According to Variety’s exclusive report, Jones and Tamala will reprise their respective roles as Slim and Tanya in the pilot directed and executive produced by the film’s writer and director, Rick Famuyiwa. Newbies joining the cast include Xavier Mills (“Grief”) as Dame, Karen Obilim (“Games People Play”) as Brielle, Melvin Gregg (“Snowfall”) as Shawn and Essence Renae (“Trapped”) as Ashley. In addition, rapper Vince Staples will have a lead role as Jamal, an aspiring photographer.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 14: Actor Omar Epps, actor Richard T. Jones and actor Taye Diggs attend “The Wood” Hollywood Premiere on July 14, 1999 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Similar to the original, the synopsis for “The Wood” series will take “an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition, and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart, or close together.”

Name a better good classic movie than The Wood.. I’ll wait pic.twitter.com/wPZHG0rKfJ — ShaunYe (@ShaunDidThat) December 13, 2021

The Shade Room shared news about the new cast on Instagram. Fans in the comments section expressed their mixed feelings about the new pilot, but most expressed looking forward to the new additions.

“Happy to be a part of such a classic franchise,” wrote Obilom in the comments. A fan of the series said, “I’m watching for Vince!” Another potential viewer said, “Tamela Jones is so needed on TV…I can’t wait.”

However, a handful of fans were upset with producers remaking the classic film. But many still hope “The Wood” comedy pilot will be just as good as the original. Here’s what others had to say.

“Some things should be left alone smh.”

“Damn…They remake everything these days.”

“What would filmmakers of today do without millennial childhood classics. It’s them messing with our culture-shifting classics for me. Ion like dat.”

“Y’all keep messing with the classics but I hope it’s successful.”

“‘The Wood’ is an effortless, underrated classic. Hopefully, the execution is good. Best of luck to the show and cast…feel like they could’ve created a new vibe instead of referencing or remixing a classic.”

Meanwhile, a few who had jokes brought up Jones’ role as verbally abusive Mike in Tyler Perry‘s “Why Did I Get Married.” In the 2007 film, he played the husband of Jill Scott‘s character, Sheila, whom he regularly mistreated. After Mike confessed to having an affair with her best friend, Sheila hit Mike over the head with a wine bottle.

One person said, “Nah idgaf if this man is playing a pastor in this show… I still don’t like him for how he did my girl Sheila.”

A second wrote, “Every time I see him I think of Sheila bussing his head with the bottle lol.”

Sheila leaving the cabin & driving thru the mountains after smacking Mike over his head with a wine bottle.pic.twitter.com/gaL62IOFGt — Beyoncé Broke Will’s Soul (@atb__william) December 24, 2020