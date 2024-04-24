‘He on That Zemp?’: Busta Rhymes’ Shocking New Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned 

Busta Rhymes revealed that he lost 100 pounds recently after years of struggling with his weight. But his recent appearance has fans taking note of how unrecognizable he looks.

The “Touch It” rapper began his weight-loss regimen in 2019 after ballooning up to 340 pounds and experiencing difficulty breathing. The 51-year-old revealed that he first began gaining weight in 2014 while grieving the loss of his father, Trevor Smith Sr.

Busta Rhymes shocking weight loss transformation goes viral. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“That had to do with me never properly dealing with the loss of my father. My dad died in 2014 and I drowned myself in work,” Busta told Men’s Health Magazine. “I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad — the whole nasty — and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain.”

The “Make It Clap” artist — whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. — added that he also had polyps on his vocal cords, and breathing had become difficult, especially during sex.

Smith shared that he got scared and thought he was having an asthma attack, despite him not having asthma. He added that his young son slapping him on his big belly along with his doctor telling him he could pass away in his sleep prompted him to have surgery on his vocal cords and to lose weight.

The now 51-year-old created a workout regimen that calls for “two-a-day workouts … sauna, cryotherapy,” eating healthy, drinking a lot of water and getting lots of rest. Many noticed he went from having a big, round belly to six-pack abs after he shared a before and after picture with his fans on social media near the end of 2020.

But the most recent photo the “Break Ya Neck” rap star shared on April 23 has many shocked to see him looking so slim and trim.

“Who is this?! No way that’s Busta,” replied one fan. Another fan exclaimed, “Wasn’t he just swole?? Who tf is this?” One fan wondered if he was on the popular weight-loss drug, Ozempic, “He on that Zemp?”

Meanwhile, a few others said he looked like a young and refreshed version of himself.

“Busta looks young, healthy, happy and refreshed,” added another. “I had to do a triple take! Busta looks great!” “Y’all are a trip! Buss been putting in that work and he looks great,” echoed a third.

The “Look At Me Now” lyricist revealed that he weighed about 255 pounds last August. However, it’s unclear what he weighs now. But he has kept in shape while on 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour that stopped in over 60 cities and countries that wrapped last November.

Smith was to begin his 21-date North American Blockbusta Tour in San Fransisco last March, but the tour was canceled just one week before it was to begin. No reason was given for the canceled tour.