‘Puppet for Old White Dudes’: Candace Owens Says Juneteenth Holiday Is an Attempt to ‘Repackage Segregation,’ and the Jokes About Her Blackness Write Themselves

As President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, conservative commentator and author Candace Owens unleashed a slew of tweets criticizing those who support it, prompting backlash on social media.

Candace Owens is a “puppet for old white dudes,” one user wrote.

The backlash against Owens came after she accused Democrats of trying to “repackage segregation,” calling Juneteenth “soooo lame” and saying she’ll continue to celebrate July 4th only, adding “I’m American.”

Although Owens attributed the establishment of Juneteenth as a holiday to Democrats, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth gained increased support and recognition after George Floyd’s death last year.

Juneteenth, the longest-running Black holiday in the United States, is celebrated annually on June 19, and commemorates the end of slavery in Texas. When Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia on April 9, 1865, the Civil War was effectively over and the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation declaring the slaves in Confederate states free became enforceable. But in Texas many slaves remained in bondage until Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1965, and Union Major-General Gordon Granger proclaimed Emancipation Day.

Contrary to popular misconception, slavery persisted in the United States even after June 19, 1865, as the Emancipation Proclamation only applied to slave states that had joined the Confederacy. It wasn’t until the 13th Amendment took effect on Dec. 6, 1865, that African-Americans in bondage in states such as Kentucky and Delaware were legally freed.

But Owens was clearly unimpressed by the expanding recognition of the holiday.

“Every single race has been enslaved at some point in human history,” she wrote. “This is not a holiday. This is more emotional training from Democrats to see ourselves as somehow separate from America.”

As Owens’ anti-Juneteenth tirade continued, the jokes about her racial identity began to write themselves. One user compared Owens to Uncle Ruckus, a character featured in “The Boondocks.”

Bishop Talbert Swan joined in on “The Boondocks” jokes, asking, “Who’s going to tell Auntie Ruckus that Black people were enslaved, considered property, and had no rights on July 4, 1776 and that her in-laws neither considered them to be human nor American?”

“This is who Candace Owens WANTS to be,” wrote another user who included an image of a woman with a swastika tattoo.

“What Candace Owens sees when she looks into a mirror,” one user wrote over a picture of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Another user concluded as Owens’ tweets rolled in that she would have been the person to turn Harriet Tubman in to the authorities.

Although Juneteenth has only recently become a national holiday, nearly all states, and Washington, D.C., had already made the day a state holiday or observance.