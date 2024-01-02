Azealia Banks Dragged for ‘Disgusting’ Comment About the Death of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh After Fan Baits Her Into Response

Azealia Banks continues to stay in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Her latest bashing online came after the rapper made an ill remark invoking the death of “Wild ‘N Out” star Jacky Oh.

For those who recall, Banks appeared on the show in August 2018. During the “So Petty” game segment, she was roasted for her looks and her career by Jacky Oh’s longtime lover and father of her children, DC Young Fly. She said the entire experience brought her to tears as she was only booked to make an appearance and perform her music.

Azealia Banks called out online for invoking ill remarks about the death of DC Young Fly’s longtime girlfriend, Jacky Oh. (Photos: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; @dcyoungfly/Instagram)

The “How High 2” star later admitted that he made Banks cry on his “85 South Show” with fellow comedians Karlous Miller and Chico Bean. DC said she let off “three, four” inflammatory jokes about him before he decided to grab the mic and fire back.

“Wild ‘N Out” show creator Nick Cannon responded to the drama in a since-deleted Instagram post writing, “Don’t you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella??? @azealiabanks We are praying for you Queen #speedyrecovery #Healing She #Wildnout for real #Karma.”

Azealia Banks literally started with DC Young Fly then got mad when he roasted her back..TO A CRISP. And THIS is why she's celebrating the death of his child's mother?



Fans have still been trolling Banks for her appearance online, which likely triggered her “disgusting” remark about Jacky Oh, who died May 31 just one day after suffering complications from receiving a plastic surgery procedure known as a Mommy Makeover in Miami.

On Dec. 29, Banks shared a video of herself dancing as she was seen in a storage room or office while holding labels for a package. “QUEEN OF BRAZIL SANDALS,” she captioned her post.

One social media user responded, “you cried on wild n out.”

Instead of taking the high road, the 32-year-old responded, “And the b—h laughing at me also died on wild n out, on my birthday in my city. Who’s next?”

Azealia Banks shares foul response after fan baits her into response. (Photo: @azealiabanksforever/Instagram)

Banks’ post received over 60,000 likes and what appears to be double the amount of comments from folks laughing at her dancing, or attacking her for taking an unprovoked jab at someone who could not defend themselves.

“That girl did nothing to Azalea, she better watch her mouth cuz karma don’t play,” wrote one person, while another said, “It’s no way I just read what I read. Heartless smh.”

A third added, “Because a woman “hurt” your feelings, you feel the need to keep highlighting her death. Wicked. And sick. Children lost their mother, a man lost his wife. It’s sick. Period.”

Social media users also took aim at The Neighborhood Talk for reposting and bringing attention to Banks’ ill remark. “Whew Azelia Banks this was low..even for you … Disclaimer *We don’t condone bullying or violence*,” wrote the outlet in the caption featuring a screenshot of her response.

Two wrote, “& y’all low for the repost…. giving this girl the time and attention she’s doesn’t deserve,” and “Y’all gaslight the f–k out people! If DC see this. I hope he really chime into yall. I hate the way these blogs do this. This is really insensitive and f—ed up.”

But this isn’t Banks’ first time invoking Jacky Oh’s death. Back in June, she shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, explaining that her tears on “Wild ‘N Out” were “pure tears of rage and not at all a sign of weakness.”

She accused DC of disguising his “deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty” and slammed him for calling her “ugly on national television while a bunch of black people laughed.” She claimed she has since “moved on” and then suggested Jacky Oh was “deeply insecure.”

WOW! Azealia Banks sends DC Young Fly a message after he made her cry on national television a few years back. pic.twitter.com/1IUd7VvVJy — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 7, 2023

Per usual, DC chose to ignore Banks then and now. On Dec. 31, the “BMF” star shared a post reflecting on Jacky’s passing paired with photos of their beautiful family.

“Ima be strong for us baby i promise GOD got us!!! Chin up chest out!!! Stayin prayed up stayin righteous and keepin my energy right.. wish i could hold yo hand and take a slowwwwww walkkk baby #KeepGODFirst #GODIsTheGreatestHealerIKnow.”

Jacky Oh met DC when he joined the “Wild ‘N Out” series in 2015. The pair shared three children: two daughters, Nova, 7, Nala, 2, and baby boy Prince Nehemiah, who turned 1 this summer.