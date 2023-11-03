‘She Is Intentionally Provoking Him’: Video of Asian Woman Barking at Black Man for Playing Music Without Headphones on San Francisco Bus Sparks Debate Over Personal Space

An Asian woman barking like a dog at a Black man for playing music and not wearing his headphones on a San Fransisco bus has sparked a debate on social media about personal space and noise in public.

Video of the exchange shows the woman barking with a high-pitched bark repeatedly and taunting the man, who impassively sat in his seat looking at the woman. At one point, she got up and barked in his face as the man began to record the exchange. An onlooker also recorded the strange occurrence.

A woman barks at a Black man on a San Fransisco bus for not wearing his headphones. (Photo: @AsianDawn4 / X)

The video was shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, by the account Asian Dawn with the caption, “Asian woman barks at a man for playing music without headphones on the Muni in San Francisco.” The video has been viewed more than 720,000 times on X.

The woman’s high-pitched barking and howling could be heard over the man’s music, and one man appeared to have had enough and moved to the front of the bus as the man listening to his music said, “Get the f—k out of my ear, b—h.”

The woman responded, “What are you going to do? Beat me up?”

After the man asked her what she was doing, she asked the man the same question and continued to bark.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Social media users responded to the video on X as well as Instagram. Several users loved that the woman stood up to the man for playing his music without headphones. However, many others were more annoyed by her loud, high-pitched barking and replied that she got into his personal space.

“Playing music, talking on cellphones on public transportation is rude…,” replied X, one user. Another user noted that the woman’s loud barking was considerably louder than the man’s music.

Over on Instagram, another user noted that the woman was potentially creating a dangerous situation by tormenting the man.

“She is intentionally provoking him. She asked him, ‘are you going to hit me.’ She is intentionally trying to get him to hit her… she was howling/barking at people getting off of the bus or walking past her before she got into this man’s personal space,” one person said.

Another user pointed out that things could have ended badly for both parties. “It’s a shame people can’t focus on their own business. Keep your eyes on your own paper, ma’am.”

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.