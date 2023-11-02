New York Man Allegedly Gunned Down His Neighbor, Her Friend and Dog Following Feud Over Barking; Family Wants Death Penalty

A man accused of killing his neighbor, her dog, and her friend in the culmination of a long-running dispute has been arrested.

Lenue Moore, 31, was charged with murder, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal contempt, and criminal possession of a weapon, WABC-TV reported. He was taken into custody on Oct. 26, nearly a month after the slaying in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York City, on Sept. 29.

Lenue Moore faces a slew of charges for the death of his neighbor, Jackie Billini. The two had a feud over BIllini’s dogs. (Photos: Eyewitness News/Youtube screenshot)

The victim, identified by the outlet as Jackie Billini, was walking with her friend and her pit bull near 165th Street when Moore walked up behind them and shot them, police say. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

Billini and Moore were neighbors, and the two had a continuous feud over her dogs’ barking, according to the report.

In a separate incident in April, Moore broke down Billini’s apartment door, assaulted her, and allegedly attacked a man with a hammer, the New York Post reported. He was arrested and charged before being released on bond.

“She had difficulty with him based on noise complaints from the dog,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said last month. “He committed a burglary of her apartment in which he broke her arm and beat another female companion.”

According to the report, Billini was issued an order of protection and would ask Levaughn Harvin, the man who was walking with her during the night of the shooting, to escort her when walking her dogs.

“The male victim Mr. Harvin was actually helping her walk the dogs because she was in fear for her life because of this guy,” the detective added, the Post reported.

Billini’s family, who remembers her as “giving” and “loving,” told WABC-TV that they want just for her tragic death and for Moore to be held accountable for the crime.

“I want the death penalty. That’s all I want. That’s all I want,” Jose Billini, the victim’s brother, told WABC.

