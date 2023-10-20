Woman Shares Dating Pet Peeve After Date with Man Who Apparently Talked Too Much, Spurring Debate on Social Media: ‘Too Much In Her Masculine Energy’

People are responding to one internet personality’s dating pet peeve with support and spite after she posted a video airing what happened on one date that went downhill for her.

YouTube content creator, actress and comedian Franchesca Ramsey, also known as ChescaLeigh, reposted a TikTok skit titled “POV: u text a man first on a dating app.” In the video, the content creator @ashahotcakes depicts a conversation with a man who talks mostly about himself but neglects to reciprocate any interest or effort in learning about who she is or what she does.

YouTube and television personality Franchesca Ramsey shared one of her dating pet peeves on social media, which was met with mixed reactions. (Photos: Twitter/ @chescaleigh)

In Ramsey’s personal video response on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, she discusses one dating experience in which she encountered the same thing.

She says she went on a date with a man who was “too handsome,” which she says “should have been a red flag, honestly,” but throughout the date, the man would only talk about himself without asking Ramsey anything about her life.

“I was following up. I was doing all the good dating things like ‘be interested, not interesting,'” Ramsey shared.

By the time an hour passes, she winds down the date and lets the man know she has to catch a flight the next day to Los Angeles.

The man starts asking her questions about why she’s visiting L.A. (she was visiting the city because she sold a television show and had a meeting with her producers), but it isn’t until this point that he starts to learn about Ramsey and what she does.

The man voiced an interest in seeing Ramsey again, but Ramsey says she isn’t interested because the date was mostly filled with one-sided conversation about him.

Some people sided with Ramsey, stating that the conversation should flow between both partners on a date. Others thought Ramsey’s standards were too “high” or that she didn’t do enough to try to insert herself into the conversation.

“So y’all saying her standards are too high cause the man didn’t at least pretend to be interested in anything about her before she was ready to go? Lol, an hour is a long time on a date not to ask them anything about themselves lol, like where you from and what do you do lol,” one person pointed out.

Someone else chimed in with, “Y’all are saying she’s wrong, but he sat there the whole time talking about himself and probably didn’t let her get a word in edge-wise. He had no interest in truly getting to know her. If he did, he would’ve. What’s not clicking??”

“So you had stuff you wanted to share with him but decided not to because he didn’t ask you first? Oh boy….,” one Instagram user commented.

“Too much in her masculine energy to see the bigger picture here.. imagine a man trying to impress you with sharing about himself, and you’re eagerly waiting to impress him with how interesting you are,” another person said of Ramsey.