‘Strange Fruit on Display In Houston’: Activists Remove Bizarre, Racist Halloween Decorations Depicting Black Bodies Hanging from Trees In Black Neighborhood

Public outcry brought Houston-area activists to one predominantly Black neighborhood to remove a very bizarre and offensive set of Halloween decorations that resembled Black bodies hanging upside down from trees.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the decorations were hung from a tree in front of a home in the Third Ward community. Community members called for the removal of the decorations, stating their imagery mimics public lynchings.

Community activists removed a bizarre and “racist” set of Halloween decorations that one Houston-area homeowner put up outside his home on trees on city property. (Photo: Instagram/candicematthewsdr)

A neighbor told the Chronicle they were put up last week by one homeowner. Many neighbors know the homeowner puts up Halloween decorations every year, but they called this year’s display “immeasurably insensitive and racist.” Community activists and city officials were notified the Saturday that followed.

Houston City Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz visited the home to speak with the homeowner and tell him the display was hanging from trees that were on city property. He told her they were merely “Halloween decorations.”

“I told him they were offensive. He did not care,” Evans-Shabazz said. “I told him he’s in a predominantly African-American neighborhood, and when people are offended, sometimes things happen. But he didn’t seem to care. He was very abrasive.”

Community activist Quanell X also tried to speak with the homeowner but was unsuccessful in his attempts. He went to the home accompanied by another popular Houston activist, Candice Matthews. Both characterized the display as “racist.”

Before the decorations were cut down, Quanell X brought a lawyer to confirm that the decorations were on city property. The Houston Police Department also confirmed they were hung from trees on city property.

“Every Houstonian, Texan and American should be outraged by the ‘strange fruit’ displayed in Houston,” Houston NAACP president James Dixon said.

The NAACP Houston Branch also released a statement denouncing the display.

“It is our position that leading citizens in our city should join us in condemning this behavior whenever it arises, emphasizing that this doesn’t reflect the spirit of Houston’s respect for all people of every race,” the statement read.

“I don’t know what his intentions were, but they were cut down, so to speak,” Shabazz told the Chronicle. “I assume that if he puts them back up, they’re going to get cut back down.”