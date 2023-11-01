‘He Didn’t Give Us a Choice’: Cops Kill New York Man Who Shot Neighbor and Stepson Execution-Style In Dispute Over Loud Music In Dramatic Take-Down

New York City police say the manhunt for a man who heinously gunned down a father and stepson in a Brooklyn apartment building over a noise complaint ended with police killing the suspect.

New York City officers searched for murder suspect 47-year-old Jason Pass for three days before finding him on Wednesday, Nov. 1, hiding out inside a car in Bath Beach, a neighborhood in Brooklyn that’s just southwest of East Flatbush, where Pass was caught on video fatally shooting 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old stepson Chin Wai Mode.

New York Police are looking for 47-year-old Jason Pass who is accused of murdering 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his stepson, 27-year-old Chin Wai Mode, inside an apartment building in East Flatbush. (Photo: Twitter/@_mikefromqueens)

According to police, officers found the black Honda CR-V Pass was hiding inside Wednesday morning. They used a license plate reader to locate the vehicle and Pass. After officers at the scene called in police negotiators, they tried talking with Pass.

“Captured the plate on a black car, indicating that the car and the occupant of the car were wanted for a double, horrific homicide,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. “As (officers) exited their police car, they walked up to the car. The male jumped out of the car with a knife in his hand and took off running.”

Officers chased Pass down to Bay 44th Street and Harway Avenue, where they reportedly tried to talk with him.

“For approximately 15 minutes, they had a dialogue, doing everything they could to have the male drop the knife,” Chell said. “He didn’t give us a choice; he decided to charge at officers, forcing them to protect themselves.”

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey corroborated Chell’s account and said that Pass lunged at one of the officers as he exited his car, so officers were forced to shoot Pass four times — three times in the chest and one time in the leg.

“They established dialogue, spoke for a few minutes, and that man lunged at one of the officers, causing the officers to fire for their own safety,” Maddrey said. “A number of officers discharged their weapon.”

Pass was still breathing after he was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police say the gun Pass used to shoot Mathurin and Mode was not registered to him. They’re still awaiting a search warrant to process Pass’ car and collect more evidence.

Surveillance video captured the shocking double murder of Mathurin and Mode on Sunday night in an East Flatbush housing complex. Pass was allegedly annoyed by loud noise in the apartment above his where Mathurin and Mode lived. Police say the neighbors had been locked in an ongoing dispute about noise for a few years.

When Pass went up to confront his neighbors, he argued with Mathurin and his wife before shooting him, then shot Mode, who was trying to flee.

Video shows a wounded Mathurin trying to crawl away, but Pass walks over and coldly shoots him in the head before taking the elevator down to the ground floor and escaping.

Pass is a former transit conductor who worked for the MTA between 2012 and 2018. State Department of Correction records also reveal that Pass was a correction officer at Sing Sing in Ossining for less than a year. He was fired for menacing a co-worker, according to law enforcement.

