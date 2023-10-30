I Just Found Out My Husband Married Me Because of a Bet

In my early 20s, I worked in a call center. It was loud and rowdy, and all of the employees were young and rambunctious, and we spent most of our time passing the hours with inappropriate conversations. Somehow, it became public knowledge on the floor that I was a preacher’s kid and a virgin. I expected that information to cause me to be ostracized, but it actually had the opposite effect.

The guys on the floor started showing me a great deal of attention, and I became a very hot commodity. I remember being weary of all of them except for one guy in particular, who just seemed a little different from the rest. I actually gave him my number, and we would spend endless hours on the phone talking about everything and nothing.

I would go on to marry this gentleman, and we started a family together as a very young couple. One day, I was at a party with one of our mutual friends who worked in the call center with us a decade ago, and he let it slip out that there had been a bet in the call center when we all worked there. Apparently, my husband, Thomas, was a part of the bet to see who could take my virginity. I was crushed and really disturbed by the admission.

When I got home, I confronted my husband about the information, and he admitted that there had, in fact, been a bet but that it was just a childish thing between men. He said that even though he was motivated by the bet when he got to know me, he fell in love with me and doesn’t regret tying the knot.

I made it clear how I felt about him for going as far as to marry me just to win a bet and take my virginity. I found it to be crude and downright disgusting and told him so. He became defensive and accused me of overreacting and decided to turn his back on me and go back to sleep. I have spoken to my parents about the matter and am considering divorce.

Am I being overly sensitive about a foolish and immature bet, or do I have grounds for dissolving our marriage?

