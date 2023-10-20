Should I Block Him? My Boyfriend Bought Me an Invalid Plane Ticket to Come Visit Him

My boyfriend lives in Europe, and I haven’t been over to visit for close to eight months. We’ve been struggling as a couple with the distance and recently had a huge fight. In the midst of fighting, I blocked him, he blocked me, then we unblocked each other and made up on FaceTime. But it’s time actually to see each other in person, and we both know it.

On top of the long distance, the biggest sore spot has been his inability to offer any financial support after I lost my second source of income recently.

Stock image of woman packing. (Photo: Pexels.com)

To make up for his latest behavior, he surprised me with a ticket to come and see him. He sent me the flight details, and I am so excited to be going over to visit. He’s even getting us a hotel or Air Bnb so we can have some privacy and enjoy adult time together. After I got approved for the time off from work, I made arrangements for my daughter to be with her father’s parents while I was gone and bought a bunch of new outfits. I was pretty much ready to go, or so I thought.

Trending Today:

I went to check in 24 hours before the flight, and I kept getting an error message. I called the airline and found out that my ticket was canceled. My jaw literally dropped, and I immediately called my boyfriend, but I couldn’t get in touch with him right away.

I ended up calling the airline again, and an agent explained that the ticket had been put on hold but wasn’t purchased. It was canceled 24 hours after the booking because a payment was never made. The airline suggested I talk to the so-called purchaser, and I finally did. My boyfriend denies that he never paid for the ticket and claims he will get to the bottom of it. I told him just to buy another ticket, but he’s claiming that his bank has the funds on hold and tied up.

Would I be wrong for blocking him for good this time, or should I wait it out and see if he resolves things?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.