Man Goes Viral After He Gives Restaurant a Bad Review, Restaurant Owner Sends Him a Calendar Invite for a Parking Lot Beatdown 

A man is seemingly cautioning people to think twice before leaving reviews after he received an invite from a restaurant owner for “a parking lot” beatdown.

“I left a negative Google review for this restaurant, and now the owner wants to fight me this Friday,” TikToker adamjuvs shared in a video with his TikTok followers. “And how do I know that? Well, he sent me a Google Calendar invite for this Friday called ‘Parking Lot Beatdown Session.’ And in the description of the event, [it says] ‘parking lot. Food will be served. Knuckle sandwiches.’”

“How do you work at a restaurant and misspell the word sandwiches?” adamjuvs asked as his screen displayed a screenshot of the invitation with the word spelled as “sandwitches.”

The invite was scheduled for Friday, April 26, at 9:30 p.m., and according to the meeting requester, the scheduled beatdown would take about an hour.

The invite to brawl followed an altercation between him and the restaurant owner after an employee noticed Adam and his friend hadn’t finished the food they ordered.

“This weekend my friend and I wanted to try new places to eat, so we found this place on Google, 4.3 stars and seven reviews,” he begins in the video. “We get there and the place smells like s—t.”

Despite the odor, Adam said he and his friend were still optimistic about trying the food because it was a place that focused solely on food.

“I’m telling you right now, it was un-edible. Tastes like s—t. You could not eat it. I wouldn’t even feed this s—t to my ex,” he explained. “But me and my friend, we’re not confrontational people. So, we just ask the waiter if we can get our check.”

The waiter noticed the pair hadn’t touched their food and asked if everything was OK. Rather than admit they didn’t enjoy the food, they told the waiter they just weren’t that hungry.

“He knew we were lying,” Adam adds. “The next thing we know […] a 6-8, 350-pound, NFL linebacker comes out and comes up to us and says, ‘You guys didn’t like the food I cooked?'”

Adam told the owner the food was good but didn’t mesh well with their taste buds. He says that’s when the owner starts to tell them about his background story, including his vision of opening the restaurant while in jail. The owner tells Adam and his friend that no one has complained about the food since opening the restaurant, adding, “Maybe your taste buds are not enriched enough and cultured enough to appreciate good food.”

The owner’s statements are what prompted Adam to write the review.

“At that point, he’s not disrespecting me,” Adam said. “He’s disrespecting my mom because these tastebuds were cultivated by my beautiful mother’s cooking.”

After writing the negative review, the owner commented under the review, “If you’re the individual I had a disagreement with, please contact me at this email address. I’m going to give you a $100 gift card to the store of your choice.”

When Adam reached out, the owner responded, “I knew your broke a— was going to message me. I’m not giving you s—t!!! Keep your negative reviews to yourself” before following up with the Google Calendar invite for a brawl at 3:46 am.

“He Shoulda Dropped the Location,” Social Media Users Respond

Adam’s video has since gone viral, with social media users responding that the business owner should have responded better and not let a negative review turn into something so bizarre.

“This should’ve been a chance for the owner to maybe address the feedback, not amp up the aggression,” an X user replied.

“Funny thing is, this could have all been resolved had he actually sent a gift card and asked dude to take down the review in return,” another X user replied.

However, if followers of Adam’s story thought his first video was wild, things got even crazier as the projected fight day slowly approached.

The morning of the scheduled beatdown, Adam woke up to an email containing a YouTube link. The email subject read: “Important details.” Adam clicked the link, and it took him to an informational video on how to make funeral arrangements.

“For you or for me,” Adam replies to the email.

He then receives a reply from the restaurant owner: “Hahahahaha see you tonight! I let you get first hit. Bring a shovel.”

“Not him putting more effort into the meetup than the restaurant,” a TikTok viewer commented.

Adam did not reveal the restaurant name or location, and it’s unclear if they actually met up to duke it out, but Adam did post a hilarious video retracting his poor review that has some fans thinking he was held “hostage.”