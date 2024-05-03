‘One Of The Worst Things I’ve Had’: Food Critic Keith Lee Shocks Fans When Michigan Restaurant Leaves Him Gagging and Repulsed, Owner Defends Recipe Amid Backlash

Food critic Keith Lee and crew have run into their first major meal blunder amid their “FamiLee Food Tour,” which is giving several states a chance at redemption.

The trek has already seen the former MMA fighter revisit California, Las Vegas, and Detroit following last year’s successful excursion to try out local restaurants in major cities across the country.

Recently, while in Southfield, Michigan, Lee was literally gagged by a bite of food that has become a viral clip on social media. In his critique, Lee said that he received a DM requesting he give Lillie Belle Cuisine a try.

Keith Lee is repulsed by Lillie Belle Cuisine’s greens amid his viral redemption food tour stop in Michigan. (Photos: Keith_lee125/TikTok)

He obliged and spent $90.63. He noted that the hour and a half wait time was “extensive,” considering that his family only purchased three plates, which consisted of lamb chops, turkey chops, fried turkey chops, chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, greens, and cornbread.

Even before getting to the moment that has the Internet buzzing, he warned, “I’ve always stood on honesty and transparency, but at some point coming up, I wasn’t able to be as constructive as I would have liked to be, but my intentions were honest, and I repeat as always, I don’t mean no harm. This is one of the most roller coaster reviews I’ve done.”

Lee proceeded to taste test a few of the meat selections before dipping into the sides, in particular the greens. Almost immediately, an expression of disgust washed over his face, and within seconds, he had opened the car door to spit out the food.

“To be honest with you, that’s one of the worst things I’ve had in a long time. It’s extremely pungent, it’s strong, it’s a taste that don’t taste like greens. I’ve no idea what that is, to be honest with you. I don’t mean no harm, but that’s a zero out of ten if you ask me. To be honest with you, I don’t really have an appetite to try anything else,” said the TikTok star.

His followers were gobsmacked by his reaction. “I’ve never seen Keith repulsed by anything, those greens must have been atrocious,” wrote some in the comment section. Underneath the post, a second user said, “Oh I ain’t never seen him react that way he reacted to the greens bro ended the review early gahlee.”

Another person tweeted, “They might as well close up shop now, because that place is done.” Although a third individual comically wrote, “Baby when they say you put your foot in them greens they do not mean your actual foot.”

The establishment mostly appeared to take the poor review in stride, as they captioned a post, “Its all good Keith Lee thanks for stopping by! Our greens are one of our top selling sides.” In the video, a cook is shown placing two large posts of greens on the stove, proving that Lee’s disapproval was not stopping them from fulfilling orders.

In their comments, people inquired about the type of meat they used, and some even suggested that maybe the leafy offering was spoiled. Lille Belle responded to one person who questioned if maybe Lee simply got a bad batch.

“It’s very unlikely. They were cooked that day and we tasted them before they were sent out. Everyone’s palate is different,” they wrote.

Staff also made it known that after being in the business for some time, they developed “tough skin.”

That remark and others did not go over well with some who perceived their responses as proof of how “pressed” the establishment is for customers. They hit back with, “I believe you’re taking it the wrong way which is ok. It’s ok to engage in conversation. It’s SOCIAL media lol. Some of the comments are thought provoking.”

Lee has more stops to be made, including Atlanta, which notoriously went left when his review yielded death threats for his family. He has already forewarned the Southern city that his family will have armed security, but that he will come in peace.

He had previously been warned by Nigel Douglas, the owner of The Real Milk and Honey, who told a room full of people that he would serve big name celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé before he would serve regular, everyday customers, i.e. being one of the everyday customers.