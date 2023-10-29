‘I See Why Skai Beefing with Her’: Storm Reid Being Photographed with Bronny James Has Fans Reigniting Rumored Beef with Skai Jackson

University of Southern California junior Storm Reid’s show of school pride has social media users nosing around her past romances and the rumored beef between her and fellow actress Skai Jackson.

A photo of the “Euphoria” standout posing with USC freshman Bronny James at a football game last month turned heads when it surfaced on X. The innocuous image shows the young adults smiling with a bunch of other students behind them in the stands as they all hold up the peace sign (a symbolic gesture for the school’s “Fight On” song).

Speculations of Skai Jackson beefing with Storm Reid resurface after fans say the USC student is winning after being photographed with Bronny James. Photos: Stormreid/Instagram; Skaiijackson/Instagram

Fans swarmed the post with dizzying comments, attempting to figure out if the image was some sort of soft launch of a budding relationship between the two.

“Why am I bout to be in kids business?I just found out Storm is or was? dating Shedeur so this pic with Bronny got me like,” wrote one person. In January, Reid and Colorado Buffaloes football star Shedeur Sanders made their relationship red-carpet official when he accompanied her to the premiere of her film “Missing.” It is unclear if they remain together, as any hint of the other is nowhere to be found on their Instagram accounts.

“Well I’m real late b/c this is the boyfriend I thought she had…Yara Shahidi’s little brother…,” wrote someone else.

Reid and Sayeed Shahidi dated throughout high school, but seemed to break up leading into the start of their collegiate careers. Shahidi is currently a junior at a rival school, the University of California, Los Angeles.

I see why skai beefing with her — Jarod (@ja_rodd) September 18, 2023

Another commenter suggested that Bronny may have been stepping on the toes of his younger brother, Bryce James, by being chummy with the 20-year-old. “I remember his brother, Bryce, doing a TikTok about the crush he has on Storm lol.”

The high schooler made it known that he had his eye on the Hollywood starlet when he chose photos of her in a video with friends set to “Running Through My Mind” by Dej Loaf this summer.

Skai Jackson tryna say storm Reid copied her is crazy 😭trendsetter ??? pic.twitter.com/Z9R7uN0RoQ — Lala (@Lalaavuitton) July 8, 2023

But while some were busy trying to make heads or tales of Reid’s love life, others were focused on her wins, namely being linked to handsome young men. One person suggested, “I see why skai beefing with her.”

In early July, fans assumed that Jackson took a jab at Reid showing off her red-head hairdo. Shortly after, the 21-year-old posted a similar look and referred to herself as a “trendsetter.” Neither of the actresses has ever provided clarity on the rumored beef.

Jackson has previously been caught up in perceived drama with Jordyn Woods’ sister Jodie Woods, Juelz Smith and rapper Bad Bhabie.