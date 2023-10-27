Rep. Jamaal Bowman Claims Pulling Fire Alarm In Federal Building Was ‘Innconent Mistake,’ Critics Say This Video Shows Otherwise, Demand That He be Jailed

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman has pleaded guilty to pulling a fire alarm in a federal building. He says it was a mindless mistake. He claims he thought it would open an emergency door, but that was not the case, video shows.

Now, the representative will have to wait for the courts to sentence him before he pays a fine and writes an apology letter to the US Capitol Police. Some Republicans are calling for him to go to jail.

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY (Photo: Twitter/Jamaal Bowman)

On Sept. 30, the Bronx native was captured on a security camera pulling the fire alarm while trying to get out of the Cannon House Office Building, leading to the evacuation of the building.

Capitol Police, after reviewing security camera footage, stated Bowman was seen reading the sign that says “Emergency Exit Only Push Until Alarm Sounds” doors. He noticed the doors were locked and then turned his attention to the fire alarm before pulling the lever. The video shows Bowman removing the warning signs.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As the alarm rang out, Bowman did not tell authorities that he pulled the alarm in a fit of confusion. Instead, he just walked by the officers and kept the information to himself.

He walked over to the Capitol, entering that building four minutes after he pulled the alarm.

The incident occurred just before the House of Representatives was set to vote on a crucial spending bill to fund the government. This vote held significant importance, as it had the potential to result in a government shutdown.

He said it was an “innocent mistake,’ and he was rushing out so that he would not miss the important vote.

“I didn’t know it would trigger the whole building,” Bowman said.

Falsely triggering a fire alarm is a misdemeanor offense.

After being indicted, Bowman released a statement, saying he was “thankful” that authorities were swift with a resolution for the charges.

“I’m thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings,” he said on Wednesday, Oct. 25, making his plea, according to ABC News.

“I am responsible for activating a fire alarm,” he admitted. “I will be paying the fine issued and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped.”

The plea agreement allows Bowman to pay the maximum fine of $1,000. He also will be required to write an apology to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

The congressman will also serve three months of probation.

There is a possibility of federal prosecution for this incident, but it remains uncertain whether the Justice Department is reviewing the case. Bowman believes that Republicans will use this as an opportunity to distract the American public from “their mess.”

Some members of the GOP believe he used that tactic as a way to stall for time and allow Democrats to have more time to vote. After the video was released, many of Bowman’s critics took to social media, calling him a “liar.”

Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called Bowman a “bold-faced liar,” saying this is not “brain freeze” and tweeted that the representative should serve jail time.

BOLD-FACED LIAR.



This is not a brain freeze. Not an accident. He didn’t even go out the doors. This was a premeditated attempt to stop other Members of Congress from voting. This is a federal crime and there must be consequences for his actions.



The tapes reveal the truth.… https://t.co/6A7t4gBoaV — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 26, 2023

“This is not a brain freeze. Not an accident. He didn’t even go out the doors. This was a premeditated attempt to stop other Members of Congress from voting. This is a federal crime, and there must be consequences for his actions.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

While Bowman insists that it was a mistake and dismisses conspiracies about why it happened, he says he truly regrets that the incident caused law enforcement to exhaust resources.

“I regret Capitol Police resources needed to be used to respond to that. I’m glad no one was hurt. I really regret that this caused so much confusion and that people had to evacuate, and I just caused a disturbance,” he continued. “I hate that. It’s pretty embarrassing.”