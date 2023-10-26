‘Whatchu Gonna Do?!’: Texas Security Guard Hurles a Slew of Racial Slurs At Black Woman In Video Before Allegedly Spitting on Her In Dispute Over Broken Car Mirror

A video of a Texas man calling a Black woman racial slurs has gone viral after being shared on TikTok and Instagram.

The incident happened inside a 7-Eleven in Stafford, Texas, near Houston on Oct. 19.

The security guard, later identified as David Bryan Tupper, was captured on video calling Denishia Lewis “N—er trash.” According to Lewis, Tupper also spit on her. Lewis says the trouble began after she honked her horn at Tupper at a traffic light near Airport Boulevard and Southwest Freeway. He didn’t move, so she went around him.

Texas licensed security guard David Tupper goes off on a racist rant at a 7-Eleven in Stafford, Texas. (Photo: @brotherquanellx / Instagram)

Lewis told KHOU that Tupper got angry and punched one of her mirrors as he caught up to her on his motorcycle.

Trending Today:

“He accelerates his gas, comes from the right lane and punches my rear mirror, uh the side mirror,” Lewis said, adding that she saw Tupper pull into a 7-Eleven, and she stopped to confront him because he’d cracked the plastic on it, as she told local station KRIV.

“I walked in. I said, ‘Excuse me, sir, did you just punch my mirror?’ He said, “F—k you, you n—r b—h,’” Lewis said.

In the video, Tupper was dressed in a security uniform with his gun holstered on his right side and appeared to be getting a coffee when he said, “Get the f—k away from me, you classless b—h,” as Lewis confronted him.

“Whatchu gonna do?” asked Lewis.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

“I’ll tell you what,” replied Tupper, as Lewis said, “I’m a stupid n—r, everybody!”

“Yeah, she is a stupid n—r,” Tupper said.

Lewis claims that after she stopped recording, Tupper spits on her.

“When I walked off, he then followed me,” she said.

Lewis told Fox 26 that Tupper also called her several more racial slurs.

“He called me a coon, a monkey, a n—r. I’m not a coon. I’m not a monkey, and I’m not an n-word. I’m Black, and I’m American, and I’m human just like he is,” said Lewis. “If I would have made the wrong move or given him any reason. That’s why he said all of those things about me, because he wanted to have a reason to take me out. I was afraid. I was so afraid. Even now, I feel physically drained. I couldn’t even go to work the next two days after this happened.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Lewis added that her 13-year-old son was in the car. He later reported the incident to the Stafford Police Department, who confirmed that they are investigating.

“I hope justice is served,” added Lewis. “I hope he never gets employed as an officer, security officer, security guard, armed or unarmed, none of that anymore.”

Verintegra Security and Investigations, the company whose uniform Tupper wore in the video, released a statement claiming that he hadn’t worked for the company since August and apologized to those who were, “negatively impacted by this man’s behavior, and it is absolutely not representative of our company’s ideals.”

According to community activist Quanell X, Tupper is still a licensed and armed security guard in the state of Texas.