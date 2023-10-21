‘I Know Who The Rock Is, But Who’s This White Man?’: Fans Say French Museum’s Wax Figure Looks More Like Mr. Clean Than The Rock

A French museum is being called out after it unveiled a wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that appeared to resemble a Caucasian man more than it did the ex-WWE star. Johnson is Black and Samoan, and his fans noted that the wax figure displayed at the Musée Grévin museum in Paris, France, is noticeably far lighter than he is.

According to Euro News Culture, the wax figure of the “Black Adam” star was commissioned after a 2022 contest asking which international stars should be on display at the museum was launched. The Rock reportedly beat out his competition with 48 percent of the vote over Margot Robie, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o and Chris Pratt.

Fans on X reacted to “The Rock” wax figure, and several noted its white complexion in their comments.

A wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was unveiled at the at the Musée Grévin wax museum in Paris, France. (Photo: @Iam_SyedIrfan / X/ @therock/Instagram)

“Last I knew, The Rock was not a white guy,” wrote one fan, adding, “They forgot to bake at 400°F for 10 mins until golden brown.”

“I know who The Rock is, but who’s this white man,” asked another social media user.

Several X users noted that the wax figure resembled Mr. Clean, and one fan posted a gif of the bald mascot in response.

Another fan asked the question everyone wanted to know, “Why is he white?”

“This feels racist,” noted someone else. “Who is this caucasian man?”

Other critics took a comical approach to the “whitewashed” superstar.

“That ain’t Dwayne that’s Daniel,” a social media user replied.

“They took all the melanin out of his body,” added another. “Did they run him through the bleach cycle?”

Euro News Culture wondered, “Anyone else think that there’s something a bit off about the wax statue or that they’ve made him look like a jacked-up Billy Zane suffering from a shellfish allergy?”

The wax figure has also been compared to the likes of Yul Brenner, Vin Diesel and rapper Pitbull.