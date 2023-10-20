‘Life Is Great Right Now’: Steph Curry’s Dad Dell Curry Reveals He’s Remarried Following Messy Divorce and Cheating Allegations

Former basketball star Wardell “Dell” Curry, father of Stephen Curry, is speaking about his post-divorce love life in a new interview.

Dell Curry was a journeyman, as he played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors during his 16 years in the NBA. While he was the NBA’s sixth man of the year in 1994, Dell Curry’s greatest contribution to basketball came while he was playing for the Cavs in 1988. During his stint in Ohio, he and his wife, Sonya Curry, gave birth to one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Their happy union came to a halt in 2021 when Dell both filed for divorce. Sonya Curry was the first to file, as she stated that Dell Curry had committed “marital misconduct.” She claimed that the former Raptor had multiple extramarital affairs with different women.

Steph Curry’s father Dell Curry moved on from his ex-wife Sonya Curry after their divorce. (Photo: @wardell5 @sacurry22/Instagram)

Dell Curry followed suit and filed divorce papers of his own, claiming that Sonya Curry had “performed acts of illicit misconduct.” He also believed that she had stayed with another man during his NBA career.

Though the pair filed their papers in 2021, Sonya Curry stated that the couple had separated the year prior.

The public realized that the Curry marriage was truly over during the 2022 NBA Finals. While their son battled against the Boston Celtics for the Larry O’Brien trophy, Dell and Sonya Curry sat in separate areas. However, when Steph ultimately won his fifth ring, his parents came together to congratulate him.

The former couple also went to that year’s finals with their alleged new partners. At the time, Sonya Curry was seen at the game with former NFL tight end Steven Johnson. Johnson was named in Dell Curry’s divorce filing as the man Sonya Curry had cheated on him with, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Dell Curry was seen at the game with a woman named Nicki Smith. A rumor spread that Johnson and Smith had been married and that the Currys were doing a “spouse swap,” but this theory has been debunked, as Johnson was married to a woman named Kim.

While there has been no update on the relationship status of Steven and Sonya, Dell and Nicki are seemingly still going strong. During an interview with The Charlotte Observer, the 59-year-old broke the news that he and Smith have been married for “almost a year.”

When talking about his marriage, Dell said that it was great. He said that he didn’t know what he was going to do after his divorce, but then his friends introduced him to his second wife. “I’d met her a couple of times,” Dell said, “We talked on the phone for a month before I laid eyes on her.”

Dell said that it wasn’t his plan to get remarried, but now that he has, “life is great right now.” Dell said that his “home situation is sound” because his kids are happy for him, and he is happy for them.